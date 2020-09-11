Left Menu
Development News Edition

BEL eyes foray into satellite, rocket manufacturing segments

BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is already a major player in ground segment of satellite communication. "BEL desires to enter into Space Electronic Systems, manufacture of small and micro satellite and address launch vehicle segment jointly with Indian private industry," the company said in its 2019-20 annual report, uploaded on its website this week.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:28 IST
BEL eyes foray into satellite, rocket manufacturing segments
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

BEL has expressed its interest to foray into space electronic systems, small and microsatellite and rocket manufacturing segments. BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is already a major player in the ground segment of satellite communication.

"BEL desires to enter into Space Electronic Systems, manufacture of small and microsatellite and address launch vehicle segment jointly with Indian private industry," the company said in its 2019-20 annual report, uploaded on its website this week. The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it has a long term objective of becoming a prominent player in space-based assets and payloads.

BEL has responded to New Space India Limited's (NSIL) expression of interest for product ionization of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in a consortium. ISIL is the commercial arm of ISRO with the primary responsibility of enabling Indian industries to take up high technology space-related activities and is also responsible for the promotion and commercial exploitation of the products and services emanating from the Indian space program.

BEL has also evinced interest to participate in the productization of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) for ISRO. According to the annual report, BEL has been shortlisted by ISRO for the manufacturing of multi-junction solar cells for space applications.

"The plant with a capacity of about 60,000 multi-junction cells per annum will be set up by ISRO and complete manufacturing will be operated by BEL," the company added...

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Players left bemused as fans jeer moment of silence in season opener

National Football League NFL players were left confused by the boos that rained down from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans stood together for social justice ahead of the season opene...

Thailand finds second coronavirus infection after long absence

Thai health authorities on Friday confirmed another coronavirus infection had been detected in the country, in an Uzbek professional soccer player, eight days after the virus resurfaced following a more than three-month absence. The man was...

ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say

The robust American traditions of free speech and gun rights are clashing at anti-racism protests this year in a way rarely seen before in the United States, legal scholars and law enforcement leaders say.The First Amendment of the United S...

IPL 13: Training and living in the bubble is very different, says Chahal

By Nitin Srivastava Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this years Indian Premier League IPL will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020