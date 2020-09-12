Affordable Apple Watch tipped to launch at Sept 15 Time Flies event

Left Menu
Prosser claimed that the new budget Apple Watch models will retain the design of the previous Apple Watch Series 4 and will pack an M9 chip but would not feature an always-on display and an ECG chip.

At its September 15 event, Apple is tipped to launch a new affordable smartwatch along with the Apple Watch Series 6. According to a popular leaker Jon Prosser, the Cupertino-based tech giant, the more affordable watch will have two models- Apple Watch and Apple Watch Pro and will come with 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Here's is what the leaker tweeted:

Prosser claimed that the new budget Apple Watch models will retain the design of the previous Apple Watch Series 4 and will pack an M9 chip but would not feature an always-on display and an ECG chip. Just like the low-cost iPhone SE (2020), the upcoming affordable watch may also be named as 'Apple Watch SE'.

Further, the leaker claimed that the iPad Air 4 and iPad 8 will also be unveiled at the Time Flies event on Tuesday. There are rumors that the iPhone 12 Series will not be launched at the event. The series is expected to have four models- the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, all with OLED panels.

