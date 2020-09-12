Moto E7 Plus with 48MP dual camera, SD 460 SoC hits Brazil

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone, the Moto E7 Plus, in Brazil. The budget phone is the successor to the Moto E6 Plus and comes with an HD+ display, a two-day battery, and a 48-megapixel dual camera array at the back.

The Moto E7 Plus is available in Navy Blue and Amber Bronze color options and is priced at BRL 1,499 (approx. Rs 20,700) for the only 4GB+64GB configuration model. As for the global availability of the phone, there is no official announcement so far.

Moto E7 Plus: Specifications

Starting with the display, the phone has a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ screen with a large 20: 9 aspect ratio and an 8-megapixel camera housed on the waterdrop-notch. The Motorola logo at the back houses the fingerprint sensor.

The Moto E7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge and supports 10W fast-charging.

On the camera front, the dual-camera module with an LED flash comprises a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports FHD video recording at 60fps.

For wireless connectivity, you get 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.,0, GPS/AGPS, a Micro-USB charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E7 Plus boots Android 10 and comes with 64GB expandable storage.