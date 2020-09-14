Twitter not trying edit feature on tweets, company clarifies
Twitter on Sunday clarifies that it is not trying out an edit feature on tweets after some users were able to do so for some time due to a technical "bug". According to the Verge, users were able to somehow edit their tweets on Sunday. If a user deleted a tweet's response and then tried to respond to it again, the 'deleted' text reappeared, allowing them to fix any mistakes and re-post it.
However, when users started to celebrate, a Twitter spokesperson clarified that the company is not trying out any such feature and it was just a "bug". Users have repeatedly been asking Twitter to incorporate the option to edit tweets.
As per a report in the Verge, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey went on record saying that the company would "probably never" introduce an edit button. (ANI)
