Twitter on Sunday clarifies that it is not trying out an edit feature on tweets after some users were able to do so for some time due to a technical "bug".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:42 IST
Twitter not trying edit feature on tweets, company clarifies
Twitter logo . Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Sunday clarifies that it is not trying out an edit feature on tweets after some users were able to do so for some time due to a technical "bug". According to the Verge, users were able to somehow edit their tweets on Sunday. If a user deleted a tweet's response and then tried to respond to it again, the 'deleted' text reappeared, allowing them to fix any mistakes and re-post it.

However, when users started to celebrate, a Twitter spokesperson clarified that the company is not trying out any such feature and it was just a "bug". Users have repeatedly been asking Twitter to incorporate the option to edit tweets.

As per a report in the Verge, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey went on record saying that the company would "probably never" introduce an edit button. (ANI)

