500 more post offices in Bengal will have CSC: PMG

The West Bengal Circle of the Department of Posts is planning to introduce Common Services Centre (CSC) in 500 more post offices in the state by the end of this financial year, a senior official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The West Bengal Circle of the Department of Posts is planning to introduce Common Services Centre (CSC) in 500 more post offices in the state by the end of this financial year, a senior official said. So far, there are 260 post offices in the state which have CSC, the official said.

"The CSC has been started in West Bengal before the lockdown was started in March. And then the lockdown slowed down things. So far, we are having the CSCs at 260 locations. We are planning to open this at another 500 locations by the end of this financial year," Post Master General (PMG), Kolkata City Region, Amitabh Singh told PTI.

The CSCs help mostly the rural inhabitants with the delivery of various electronic services like online ticket booking, Aadhaar enrolment, printing and generation of certifications, e-recharge (mobile and DTH), file IT returns, avail digital Seva portal (like PAN card, passport), pension, employment service, purchasing FASTag among others. The PMG said it does not require any additional infrastructure nor any training to operate the CSCs. Singh said that the existing force will be used to run the show at different post offices in the state.

"There is an online training program for the employees of the postal department. But it is not tough to operate so we will be using our existing force to operate the CSCs. There is no point in hiring people from outside," he said. The thrust should be given in creating awareness- level so that more common people come to avail such services, he said.

