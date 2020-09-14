Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nvidia vows to invest in Britain as part of Arm deal

Nvidia's Huang said he would retain Arm's neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time. The head of Arm, Simon Segar, told the same analyst call a purchase by an American company would not affect which countries it sold to.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:08 IST
Nvidia vows to invest in Britain as part of Arm deal

The head of Nvidia Corp vowed to step up investment in Britain and increase jobs there as part of its $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, following complaints from an Arm co-founder that the deal would destroy the company. Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalisation, has agreed to buy Arm from Japan's SoftBank .

The most important technology company in Britain, Arm's energy-efficient designs dominate the smartphone sector, with its licensees including Apple shipping 180 billion chips to date. SoftBank, which only bought Arm in 2016, had previously agreed to strict rules to buy Arm, such as retaining its headquarters in Cambridge, England, and increasing jobs - a commitment that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated on Monday.

"We want to grow Arm and make it become even greater," Huang told analysts on a call, adding Arm would hire more engineers, spend more on research, and run a new artificial intelligence research centre in Cambridge. "The UK government will realise that we are making a very significant investment in the UK," added Huang. He stopped short, however, of making formal job guarantees and said talks with the national government had yet to begin in earnest.

U.S. SELLOUT? The deal, announced overnight, drew criticism from Hermann Hauser, a co-founder of Arm who told Reuters in an interview that it would spell disaster for Cambridge, the UK and Europe.

"It's the last European technology company with global relevance and it's being sold to the Americans," he said. The deal would, he fears, risk jeopardising Arm's position as the "Switzerland of the semiconductor industry" where it allows hundreds of companies such as Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm to develop their own chips using its architecture.

If the company's British character and open business model could not be protected, it would be better for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to back a flotation on the London Stock Exchange, Hauser said. COMMITMENTS

Industry and potential anti-trust concerns over the deal relate to the fact that Nvidia competes with hundreds or Arm's customers - including the likes of Apple and Intel - whereas tech investor SoftBank does not. Nvidia's Huang said he would retain Arm's neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time.

The head of Arm, Simon Segar, told the same analyst call a purchase by an American company would not affect which countries it sold to. Johnson's government, set to embark on a new industrial strategy as Britain leaves the European Union at the end of this year, could ask to examine the deal on national security grounds, and request certain undertakings, such as a commitment to Cambridge and jobs.

The UK government had no immediate comment on the deal. Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud, said it was unlikely that Britain would block it.

"I expect Nvidia to give commitments to maintain the intellectual property investment and leadership," said Campling, adding Nvidia would play up its heft as the world's most valuable semiconductor company to reassure the UK government.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FilMe introduces QR code-based technology to watch films

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 14 ANINewsVoir Innovations are an eclectic mix of a new technology, an old problem, and a big idea. The ubiquitous QR code used for making payments can now be used for watching films. The revolutionary in...

UK's Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to persuade rebellious lawmakers in his party to vote on Monday for a bill that would break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce deal and that Brussels says will wreck trad...

Prahlada S Patel inaugurates Sangeet Sandhya programme

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism IC Shri Prahlada Singh Patel inaugurated a Sangeet Sandhya programme as a part of the 550th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji yesterday in New Delhi. While inaugurating t...

L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020