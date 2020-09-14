Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook allows users to watch videos together online

Facebook joins a crowded field of companies rushing to dominate the stay-at-home market as millions of people turn to online platforms to stay connected for work, social life and school amid health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix Inc also has a similar feature called "Netflix Party" that allows multiple users to join in and watch a film on the same screen.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:30 IST
Facebook allows users to watch videos together online

Facebook Inc said on Monday that its users will now be able to watch videos with their friends online using the social media company's Messenger app, enabling them to see reactions in real time. The "Watch Together" feature will allow a user to add up to eight people through a video call and up to 50 people through its videoconferencing tool Messenger Rooms.

The company launched the tool in July as it looks to take on Zoom Video communications inc that became a household name driven by the coronavirus-driven boom in demand for its platform. Facebook joins a crowded field of companies rushing to dominate the stay-at-home market as millions of people turn to online platforms to stay connected for work, social life and school amid health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix Inc also has a similar feature called "Netflix Party" that allows multiple users to join in and watch a film on the same screen.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India to be largest source of energy demand growth: BP Energy Outlook

India will be the largest source of demand growth for energy by 2050, supermajor BP Plc said on Monday, as it saw an end to the relentless growth of oil globally. In its annual Energy Outlook 2020, BP said global oil consumption may never r...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan after Belarus leader seeks help

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to entreat his patron for more support.A day after more than 100,000 protesters took to the streets of ...

Daily wage earner hangs self in Noida, reason unknown

The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station ...

Around 30 MPs test positive for COVID so far: Sources

Around 30 MPs, including BJPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Pravesh Verma, and over 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, sources said on Monday. Many of them tested positive after undergoing compulsory coronavirus test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020