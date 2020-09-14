Left Menu
Daily wage earner hangs self in Noida, reason unknown

The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station limits, and the incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said. "The deceased was a native of Hamirpur district in UP and worked as a painter here.

The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station limits, and the incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said.

"The deceased was a native of Hamirpur district in UP and worked as a painter here. His body was found hanging in the house by his wife. No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” an official from the local police station said. It appeared to be a suicide but the cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be confirmed, the official said, adding that the police have spoken to his wife and some neighbours but nobody could say anything with certainty.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings were underway, the police said..

