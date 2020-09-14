Alphabet's YouTube to launch TikTok-like product
YouTube's entry into the short-form video service space coincides with TikTok's ban in one of its biggest market, India, following the country's escalating tensions with China.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:16 IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube is rolling out its version of social media rival TikTok, a new short-form video service called Shorts, enabled within its video-sharing platform.
YouTube will first test the feature in India over the next few days and then expand to more countries in the coming months, it said in a blog post on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3ho1q36) YouTube's new product, which will compete with Facebook Inc's Reels and TikTok, will let users record short mobile-friendly vertical videos and then add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.
The announcement also comes as Oracle Corp and China's ByteDance team up to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale. YouTube's entry into the short-form video service space coincides with TikTok's ban in one of its biggest market, India, following the country's escalating tensions with China.
