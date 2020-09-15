Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Left Menu
Further, the box shows that the Mi Band 5 will be priced at Rs 2,999 in India. However, the price mentioned on the box may not be the final pricing of the fitness tracker as it is expected to be priced around Rs 2,499.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:23 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

The alleged retail box of the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, has been leaked online by a Twitter user @RahilKh47720611. As seen in the images, the box comes with 'India's No.1 Wearable Brand' tagline at the front and mentions 'XMSH10HM' as the model number of the band which was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website back in June 2020.

Image Credit: Twitter (@RahilKh47720611)

The front view of the alleged retail box gives a highlight of the key features including an AMOLED color touch screen, real-time heart rate monitor, waterproof up to 50 meter and magnetic charging.

Image Credit: Twitter (@RahilKh47720611)

As of now, Xiaomi has not officially announced that it will be bringing the Mi Band 5 to India but the fitness band is expected to make its India debut later this month.

Mi Band 5: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with more than 100 themed watch faces and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It is fuelled by a 125mAh battery that lasts up to 14-days in normal mode and 20-days in power-saving mode and supports magnetic charging.

For wireless connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Other notable features include a remote shutter, find my phone, call reminder, do not disturb mode and weather forecast, to name a few.

Health and fitness features

The Mi Band 5 comes with 11 professional sports modes such as pool swimming, treadmill, freestyle, yoga, elliptical and rowing machine. It comes with PPG biosensors for 24-hour smart heart rate monitoring and sends vibrating reminders when the heart rate is too high. Further, it supports 24-hour sleep monitoring, personal activity intelligence, stress monitoring, guided breathing exercises, and women's health tracking.

