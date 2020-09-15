CSIR Certifies and Approves use of Daily Objects UV-C Sterilizers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW DELHI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a public health emergency, with fear of infections, there's an increasing requirement for quality disinfectants for contaminated surfaces. Taking that into consideration, Daily Objects launched UV-C Pocket Sterilizer - The Wield and Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger. Both these products have recently been certified by CSIR - Central Scientific Instruments Organisation stating that they can reduce single strand RNA virus (SARS CoV- 2/ Covid-19) to more than 99% on the surface. In CSIR laboratory testing, Daily Objects Wield inactivated 99% of SARS-CoV-2 virus on a surface with an exposure time of 14-42 seconds from a 2 cm gap and in 56-168 seconds from a 5 cm gap. On the other hand the Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer confirmed that it generates sufficient energy in 2-5 minutes to kill more than 99% of the virus. There is also a clear indication that UV-C light can play a valuable part in your protection strategy.

Commenting on this, Pankaj Garg, CEO & Founder, Daily Objects, said, "With escalating anxiety around Covid-19 and it emerging as an airborne virus, there's a need to look beyond chemical disinfectant solutions - therefore we see UV light gaining popularity and being considered an effective and reliable source to disinfect daily items. As a brand, it was incumbent to introduce a convenient and high-efficiency sterilizing product - our recently launched UV-C solution tools - Certified and Approved by CSIR - aim at bringing us closer to our intention of making the working as well as living spaces germ-free." He further emphasized that, "For us it is important to bring quality assured, tested products with certifications as we endeavor to bring the best to our customers." There are three types of ultraviolet lights, UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. UV-C light having the shortest wavelength and therefore the highest energy is capable of killing germs, bacteria, and viruses. All bacteria and viruses tested to date (many hundreds over the years, including various coronaviruses) respond to UV-C disinfection. UV light acts as an essential anti-microbial tool where it can kill microorganisms by destroying their nucleic acids and disrupting the DNA. The Daily Objects UV-C Solution products aim to achieve new and improved ways of ensuring your daily items are not only cleaned but also disinfected to eradicate any possible viruses including single strand RNA virus (SARS CoV- 2/ Covid-19).

Product Description - Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger: India's first UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger uses UV-C light to destroy 99.9% of germs and single strand RNA virus (SARS CoV-2/ Covid-19) living on the surface of phones, earphones, watches, and other accessories in just 2- 5 minutes. This multifunctional gadget also includes a wireless charger that is compatible with all phones and earphones that support wireless charging. UV-Sterilization is one of the most common methods to sterilize hospital rooms and medical instruments, UV-C light is known to break apart germ DNA making it impossible for it to function or reproduce. Our UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger, as approved and certified by CSIR uses the same UV-C light to destroy 99.9% of germs living on the surface of small gadgets and accessories. This technology does not use any additional chemicals or cause any harm to your accessories and gadgets, thus making it a safe way to disinfect. It is made to quickly disinfect small accessories and tech gadgets like rings, mobile phones, face masks, spectacles, watches, cash, baby products, wallets, jewellery, and many more.

Link: https://www.dailyobjects.com/portable-multi-functional-uv-sterilizer-wireless-charger Price: INR 3,999 Product Description - The Wield - UV-C Pocket Sterilizer: The Wield is safe, portable with a compact design and a battery-operated function that makes it convenient to carry around. It is equipped to disinfect steering wheels, lift buttons, crockery, switch boards, car seats, clothes & even items in your hotel room which helps to make your travel germ-free. This device comes with UV-C light, tilt detection sensors, a work lamp, an electric lamp, and a UV-C lamp. It is backed by a 400mAh battery and comes with 100 minutes of standby life. The UV-C LED has a lifespan of 5000-10000 hours.

UV light acts as an essential anti-microbial tool to kill microorganisms by destroying their nucleic acids and disrupting the DNA, hence playing a significant role in the protection strategy. The Wield by Daily Objects helps inactivate 99% of SARS-CoV-2/Covid 19 virus on a surface with an exposure time of 14-42 seconds from a 2 cm gap from the surface and in 56-168 seconds from a 5 cm gap from the surface. Link: https://www.dailyobjects.com/the-wield-uv-c-pocket-sterilizer Price: INR 3,000 These products are available online at https://www.dailyobjects.com/ About Daily Objects Founded in 2012, Daily Objects is a home-grown digitally native consumer brand offering innovative, smart, stylish yet affordable lifestyle & tech products that is inspired by everyday needs. The product catalogue extends under Smartphone & Smart Watch accessories, Daily Protection, Home Office supplies, Mobile, Personal & Travel accessories, and more. Its products are available on its own site and are also retailed on marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa. Daily Objects is backed by Unilazer Ventures (Ronnie Screwvala's fund) and Seedfund (India's leading early-stage venture capital fund). For more information, please visit https://www.dailyobjects.com/ PWR PWR