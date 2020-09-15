Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian TV host's comments on hijab spark debate, probe by media watchdog

"Cloth on a head does not make a person better or worse," she wrote. Fakhr El Deen said Sherbiny's words reflected the views of many socially conservative Egyptians about non-hijab wearers.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:43 IST
Egyptian TV host's comments on hijab spark debate, probe by media watchdog
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixhere

An Egyptian TV presenter is being investigated by the country's media watchdog after she said women who wore the hijab were "100,000-times better" than those who shunned the traditional headscarf, sparking a fierce online debate.

Women's dress is a sensitive issue in the largely conservative Muslim nation, and while some praised Radwa el-Sherbiny for defending women who opt to wear the headscarf, critics accused the chat show host of fanning prejudice. "(Commenting) whether against hijabi or non-hijabi women is hateful, refers to a lack of respect and acceptance of other people and incites violence," said Randa Fakhr El Deen, head of the NGOs' Union Against Harmful Practices on Women and Children.

Twitter user Yasmine Mohammed said Sherbiny's remarks smacked of "internalized misogyny". "Cloth on a head does not make a person better or worse," she wrote.

Fakhr El Deen said Sherbiny's words reflected the views of many socially conservative Egyptians about non-hijab wearers. However, she said women who use the hijab and particularly the niqab - the full face veil - face discrimination in certain environments where the head coverings are associated with poorer, less-educated social classes.

The country's Supreme Council for Media Regulation watchdog launched an investigation after receiving an unspecified number of complaints from viewers who saw Sherbiny's show. Sherbiny, who does not wear a headscarf herself, later apologised and said she had not meant to offend women who do not wear the hijab.

The presenter, who could not immediately be contacted for comment, also received messages of support from social media users who adopted the hashtag #SupportRadwa and said her intention to defend hijab-wearers was noble. "Wearing a hijab in (Egypt) is hard these days because they don't find as many job opportunities and they're banned from so many places let alone the constant judgment from people," wrote Twitter user Amira.

Some bars and pools popular with wealthy or middle-class Egyptians do not allow veiled women to enter. In July, a video went viral of a woman in a burkini - a conservative swimsuit that women wear to cover their bodies - being asked to get out of the pool at a resort on the country's northern coast.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Warriors add ex-player Livingston to front office

Golden State has brought back Shaun Livingston as part of its front office, the longtime Warrior told The Athletic. Livingston said his title is director of player affairs and engagement, making him the highest-ranking Black person in the t...

Mali junta faces deadline for naming civilian leader

Malis military rulers face a regional deadline for naming a civilian interim leader Tuesday, as the junta meet with West Africa leaders who maintain that new elections must be held within a year. The 15-nation regional bloc known as ECOWAS ...

Nagaur MP questions his ICMR’s +ve test report for COVID after testing negative in Jaipur

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was found positive for COVID-19 in the test conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha session in Delhi but later tested negative in Jaipur, has demanded an inquiry into contradictory reports. The national convener of R...

Milk will be given to anganwadi children, not eggs: MP CM

Milk and not eggs will be given to children at anganwadis in Madhya Pradesh to tackle malnutrition, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan clarified on Tuesday. Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi had said earlier that eggs will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020