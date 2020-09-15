OnePlus 8T renders, full specs leaked; tipped to feature 120Hz display, SD865 SoC

A fresh leak has suggested that OnePlus' upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 8T, could come with a 120Hz display, 65W fast charging capability and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Pricebaba, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has shared the official-looking renders and detailed specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone. According to the report, the device will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a tiny punch-hole in the top left corner of the display that will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is said to pack the Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8T could run Android-11 based OxygenOS 11 out of the box and is reported to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge.

Further, the upcoming flagship from Oneplus will boast an L-shaped quad-camera module at the back, comprising a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

The OnePlus 8T could come in two memory configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB model and is expected to be launched later this month or early next month.