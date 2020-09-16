Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to bring in 'Apple One' subscription bundle pack

Apple has announced that it would be giving its customers different options to combine all its streaming services in a new 'Apple One' bundle pack.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:40 IST
Apple to bring in 'Apple One' subscription bundle pack
Apple logo . Image Credit: ANI

Apple has announced that it would be giving its customers different options to combine all its streaming services in a new 'Apple One' bundle pack. With this, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage would be clubbed in together and customers can enjoy all sevices under one banner, the Verge reported.

There will be three types of bundles pack -- Individual, Family, and Premier. The Individual plan will give subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage (50GB). The Family plan will include the same apps but the iCloud storage would be increased to 200GB. And, finally the Premier plan will give subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News Plus, and the newly announced Apple Fitness Plus.

As per a report in Verge, Fitness Plus is a completely new subscription service that will be launching before the end of the year and it includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other types of workouts. Apple One purchases will come with 30-day free trials for apps that people haven't subscribed to already, according to an official press release. Customers will be charged once a month for all the services that are included in their bundle, and will have an option to change or cancel the plan they are on at any time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Australian government lawyer names China in interference investigation

Australia has formally named China in a court document as the foreign state under investigation by police in the nations first foreign interference investigation.A document lodged in the High Court on September 1 by the Australian Governmen...

Pak bid to avoid FATF blacklisting faces daunting challenge from opposition

Pakistans efforts to escape from getting blacklisted by Financial Action Task Force FATF is facing another daunting challenge as the opposition-dominated upper house is obstructing two related bills tabled by the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-In...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth-Aindrita depose before CCB in drug case

Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch CCB in connection with the drug case. The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to th...

Odisha govt tells districts to strengthen COVID care facilities

In a bid to reduce the extra load on medical facilities in the state capital following surge of coronavirus cases, the Odisha government has asked district authorities to strengthen COVID care facilities and to refer less number of patients...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020