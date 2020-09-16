Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 forces Bengalis settled abroad to learn Durga Puja rituals online

On being requested by several Bengalis settled abroad, an organisation, Sarva Bharatiya Prachya Vidya Academy, has decided to conduct online training sessions for Brahmins on September 27 and October 4, its founder Jayanta Kushari said on Wednesday. They will be trained to perform 'yagna', 'ghot puja' (worshipping an urn symbolising the goddess) and other rituals of Durga Puja, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:57 IST
COVID-19 forces Bengalis settled abroad to learn Durga Puja rituals online
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bengalis settled in various countries are taking online lessons to perform Durga Puja rituals themselves as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced priests from West Bengal to cancel their international travel plans. Several priests from the state used to make annual journeys to countries from the United States to Japan to perform Durga Puja rituals for Bengalis settled there.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has changed the situation. On being requested by several Bengalis settled abroad, an organization, Sarva Bharatiya Prachya Vidya Academy, has decided to conduct online training sessions for Brahmins on September 27 and October 4, its founder Jayanta Kushari said on Wednesday.

They will be trained to perform 'yagna', 'ghot puja' (worshipping an urn symbolizing the goddess), and other rituals of Durga Puja, he said. "The COVID-19 outbreak has restricted our movement but Durga Puja cannot wait. After being requested by friends in India and abroad, we decided to conduct digital workshops where all puja rituals will be taught," Kushari told PTI.

The workshops will be held at a time convenient for all participants across different time zones, he said. The organization has been conducting workshops for people willing to work as priests apart from their regular jobs.

It had last month conducted a similar online session for 175 people in front of the semi-finished Durga idol at Shobhabazar Rajbari in north Kolkata. "More people can attend online sessions than in physical workshops in the present scenario. This might be the norm even in post-COVID times," Kushari said.

Kolkata-based priest Srikanto Chakraborty said he is looking for offers from puja committees across the state after his regular London-based client informed him they are not organizing Durga Puja this year.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon UK unit pays $8 mln corporation tax as sales hit $17.5 bln

Amazon.com Incs main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services Ltd., paid just 6.3 million pounds 8 million in corporation tax in 2019 despite the group reporting over 17.5 billion in sales in Britain, accounts published on Wednesday show.Amazon sa...

Tea Time to open 2,000 outlets in another 18 months

Desi Tea Time Private Ltd DTT, a desi tea franchise chain, plans to increase its shops to 2,000 in another 18 months, its managing director S Uday said on Wednesday. It has 700-plus franchises across the nation.Considering the increasing de...

World shares mixed, US futures gain ahead of Fed statement

World markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserves policy announcement on Wednesday while US futures edged higher. Benchmarks rose modestly in Frankfurt and Tokyo but slipped in London and Hong Kong.Investors are awaiting the outcome of...

UK minister declines to say whether Britain would abide by arbitration panel rulings

Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis declined to say on Wednesday whether Britain would abide by any decision made by an arbitration panel if such a body got involved in a dispute with the European Union over the divorce agreeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020