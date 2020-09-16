Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infinix Note 7 hits India; first sale set for Sept 22

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 7 packs the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor based on 12nm process technology and 4GB RAM. For storage, it comes with 64GB of ROM and a dedicated SD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:10 IST
Infinix Note 7 hits India; first sale set for Sept 22

Hong-kong based smartphone maker Infinix has launched a new budget phone, the Infinix Note 7, in India. Key highlights of the smartphone are an HD+ Display, 48-megapixel AI quad-camera, 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core chipset.

The Infinix Note 7 has three stunning shades- Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green and a single 4GB+64GB model that carries a price tag of Rs 11,499. The phone will go on sale starting September 22 via Flipkart.

Talking about the specifications, the new budget phone features a 6.95-inch HD+ LCS IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent. It features a 3D gem cut texture design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face unlock for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 7 packs the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor based on 12nm process technology and 4GB RAM. For storage, it comes with 64GB of ROM and a dedicated SD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The phone runs Android 10-based XOS 6.1 that brings a host of features including Digital wellbeing, Dark Theme, Wi-Fi share, Hide Apps, Game Mode, Smart Gestures, Location controls etc. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and AI Smart power-saving technology.

On the camera front, the Infinix Note 7 boasts a circular camera module at the back that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens with a Quad-LED flash. The rear cameras support Super Night Mode, Slo-mo Video, video recording stabilization, Custom bokeh and more features.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera has a Portrait and Wide Selfie Mode and 3D Face Beauty Mode.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone include 4G LTE, VoWiFi, Dual VoLTE, WiFi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi World Cup decisive for Tokyo Olympics qualification: ISSF

The New Delhi World Cup in March next year was on Wednesday dubbed as decisive by the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF for qualification to the Tokyo Olympics. Originally scheduled to be held in July-August this year in the Japa...

INSIGHT-Pandemic "hero" Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom.They were praying to be allowed to leave To be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands in hospitals and care homes. In recent months,...

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021. The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said t...

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020