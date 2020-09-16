Infinix Note 7 hits India; first sale set for Sept 22

Hong-kong based smartphone maker Infinix has launched a new budget phone, the Infinix Note 7, in India. Key highlights of the smartphone are an HD+ Display, 48-megapixel AI quad-camera, 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core chipset.

The Infinix Note 7 has three stunning shades- Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green and a single 4GB+64GB model that carries a price tag of Rs 11,499. The phone will go on sale starting September 22 via Flipkart.

Talking about the specifications, the new budget phone features a 6.95-inch HD+ LCS IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent. It features a 3D gem cut texture design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face unlock for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 7 packs the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor based on 12nm process technology and 4GB RAM. For storage, it comes with 64GB of ROM and a dedicated SD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The phone runs Android 10-based XOS 6.1 that brings a host of features including Digital wellbeing, Dark Theme, Wi-Fi share, Hide Apps, Game Mode, Smart Gestures, Location controls etc. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and AI Smart power-saving technology.

On the camera front, the Infinix Note 7 boasts a circular camera module at the back that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens with a Quad-LED flash. The rear cameras support Super Night Mode, Slo-mo Video, video recording stabilization, Custom bokeh and more features.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera has a Portrait and Wide Selfie Mode and 3D Face Beauty Mode.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone include 4G LTE, VoWiFi, Dual VoLTE, WiFi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.