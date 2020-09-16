Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Leading global manufacturer of household appliance Arcelik has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform itself into a data-driven organization and provide enhanced customer experiences, innovate new services, and lower costs across its operations around the world.

Arcelik will leverage AWS analytics, IoT, and machine learning services to gain deeper visibility across its organization and drive efficiency across all its business segments, from customer care to manufacturing.

"We greatly benefit from the insights delivered from AWS's vast portfolio of services to guide our business decisions, innovate quickly, and remain responsive to our customers' needs," said Utku Barış Pazar, Arcelik's Chief Strategy and Digital Officer.

"As the uncertainty of the past few months makes clear, it is critical to have an integrated view of our global operations in order to adapt effectively to change. AWS is helping us navigate our business through this unprecedented time and to keep our commitments to our customers," he added.

In a press release on Wednesday, Arcelik is building AWS-powered company-wide analytics and machine learning program that will aggregate and examine data from its supply chain, maintenance, manufacturing, quality control, and sales operations to achieve predictive insights that will help the company deliver improved customer experiences.

In addition, the company is rolling out a number of innovative solutions on its manufacturing lines to identify process improvements and enhance quality control. One of them is the Smart Sampling for Auditing Purposes solution that examines production and sales data to identify which finished appliances are best suited for quality control testing.