Moto E7 Plus coming soon to India, suggests official teaser

Motorola's latest budget smartphone, Moto E7 Plus, which was launched in Brazil late last week and later in European markets has now been teased for India. The teaser posted by Motorola India on Twitter says that the upcoming launch will take smartphone photography to the nExt level.

The official teaser also flaunts the dual-camera module and a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back of the upcoming phone which is the same as the Moto E7 Plus, further suggesting that the phone will soon be launched in India.

It's time you take your smartphone photography to the nExt level with our upcoming launch.Any guesses? 😉 pic.twitter.com/tKhkIIlVVb — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 16, 2020

Moto E7 Plus: Specs and features

The Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and an 8-megapixel camera housed on the waterdrop-notch. The phone has a dedicated Google Assistant Button located on the side and the fingerprint sensor is placed below the Motorola logo at the back of the phone.

Under the hood, the phone is armored with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor along with Artificial intelligence (AI) Engine and 4GB RAM. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.

In terms of optics, the dual-camera module with an LED flash comprises a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports FHD video recording at 60fps.

For wireless connectivity, you get 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.,0, GPS/AGPS, a Micro-USB charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E7 Plus boots Android 10-based My UX and comes with 64GB expandable storage.

The Moto E7 Plus comes in Navy Blue and Amber Bronze color options and is currently available in selected Latin American countries including Brazil where it is priced at BRL 1,499 (approx. Rs 21,000) for the only 4GB+64GB model and in Europe with a starting price tag of EUR149 (approx. Rs 13,000)