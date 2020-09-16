Ireland sees budget deficit of up to 5.5% in 2021

The Irish government expects to post a budget deficit of between 4.5% and 5.5% next year, including COVID-19 related expenditures already earmarked, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday.

That equates to cash borrowing in the region of 15-19 billion euros ($17.7-22.5 billion), but does not include additional policy decisions to be announced on budget day in October. "Our objective is to ensure that the overall deficit is in line with that of our European neighbours," Donohoe said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)