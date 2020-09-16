Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sanctions two Russian nationals for phishing campaign

American citizens and businesses were among the victims of this malicious cyber-enabled activity, which resulted in combined losses of at least USD 16.8 million, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. The two individuals sanctioned -- Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karasavidi -- are being designated pursuant to the Executive Order which targets malicious cyber-enabled activities, including those related to the significant misappropriation of funds or personal identifiers for private financial gain, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:50 IST
US sanctions two Russian nationals for phishing campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions against two Russian nationals for their involvement in sophisticated phishing campaigns in 2017 and 2018 that targeted customers of two US-based, and one foreign-based virtual asset service providers, commonly known as cryptocurrency exchanges. American citizens and businesses were among the victims of this malicious cyber-enabled activity, which resulted in combined losses of at least USD 16.8 million, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The two individuals sanctioned -- Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karasavidi -- are being designated pursuant to the Executive Order which targets malicious cyber-enabled activities, including those related to the significant misappropriation of funds or personal identifiers for private financial gain, he said. Potekhin and Karasavidi are also the subjects of an indictment unsealed by the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

"The United States will continue to promote accountability among malign actors seeking to undermine our economic security. Today's coordinated action demonstrates our commitment to deterring cybercrimes, which would otherwise impose great costs on Americans," Pompeo said. These individuals defrauded American citizens, businesses, and others by deceiving them and stealing virtual currency from their accounts, said Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

According to the Treasury, Potekhin created numerous web domains that mimicked those of legitimate virtual currency exchanges. This tactic, known as spoofing, exploits Internet users' trust in known companies and organisations to fraudulently obtain their personal information.

When unwitting customers accessed Potekhin's spoofed websites and entered their login information, Potekhin and his accomplices stole their login credentials and gained access to their real accounts. The attackers then employed a variety of methods to ex-filtrate their ill-gotten virtual currency: using exchange accounts created using fictitious or stolen identities; circumventing exchanges' internal controls; swapping into different types of virtual currency; moving virtual currency through multiple intermediary addresses; and a market manipulation scheme in which inexpensive virtual currency was purchased at a fast rate to increase demand and price, then quickly sold for a higher price to glean quick profit.

Karasavidi laundered the proceeds of the attacks into an account in his name. He attempted to conceal the nature and source of the funds by transferring them in a layered and sophisticated manner through multiple accounts and multiple virtual currency blockchains.

Ultimately, the stolen virtual currency was traced to Karasavidi's account, and millions of dollars in virtual currency and US dollars was seized in a forfeiture action by the United States Secret Service, the Treasury said. Potekhin and Karasavidi's actions underscore the evolving threat that global financial institutions face from cybercriminals, who employ a variety of sophisticated schemes to profit at their victims' expense, it said.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID cases spike again, ICU figure at three-month high

The number of French people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 rose for the twentieth straight day on Wednesday to a three-month high of 803, while the number of new daily cases was the third highest on record.French health author...

Fed keeps interest rates on hold, vows to stay there until inflation rises

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates pinned near zero on Wednesday and promised to keep them there until inflation is on track to moderately exceed the U.S. central banks 2 inflation target for some time. The change in guidance is part o...

Tennis-Nadal makes fast start in Rome in first match in 200 days

Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday. Nadal, who received a bye into the second...

Soccer-Messi at the double as improved Barca beat Girona in friendly

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona eased to a 3-1 victory over Girona in their second pre-season friendly under Ronald Koeman on Wednesday. Philippe Coutinho struck the crossbar early on before giving Barca the lead midway through the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020