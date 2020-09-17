Left Menu
Sony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99

17-09-2020
Sony Corp said on Wednesday the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles. The console will go on sale on Nov. 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and on Nov. 19 in the rest of the world.

