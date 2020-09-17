Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chip group to warn Trump administration against blacklisting China's SMIC -document

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 05:45 IST
Chip group to warn Trump administration against blacklisting China's SMIC -document

Companies that supply the chip sector with sophisticated and expensive equipment plan to warn the Trump administration against a proposal to blacklist China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, arguing it would be "detrimental" to U.S. industry. The companies are represented by the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing suppliers industry group SEMI, which drafted a letter seen by Reuters that could be sent as soon as this week to Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross.

In the draft letter, the group argued that blacklisting SMIC would jeopardize the United States' technological edge by making it harder for U.S. companies to supply the company, which accounts for as much as $5 billion in annual U.S. origin equipment and material sales. They also argue that such a move would "contribute to a growing perception" that the delivery of U.S. goods is "unreliable" and hit U.S. market share worldwide.

"We urge the Department to carefully consider the immediate and long-term detrimental impacts to U.S. industry, economic and national security that may result from the addition of SMIC to the Entity List," said the group, which has 2,400 members worldwide, including SMIC and U.S. chip equipment makers Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joe Pasetti, SEMI's vice president of global public policy, said: “We don't comment on draft letters leaked to the press." Reuters reported earlier this month that the Defense Department was working with other agencies to determine whether to add SMIC to the Commerce Department's "entity list," which would force U.S. suppliers to seek hard-to-get licenses before shipping to the company. Shares of the company plunged by nearly a quarter on the news.

SMIC said in a statement at the time that it was "in complete shock" over the news but was open to communication with U.S. government agencies in hopes of resolving any misunderstandings. While a Defense Department official did not disclose the motive for the proposed action, SMIC's relationship to the Chinese military is under scrutiny, sources told Reuters, as the Trump administration increasingly trains its focus on China's military muscle.

The entity list has been used as a tool by the administration against Chinese companies under scrutiny in Washington over national security concerns, from telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to surveillance equipment producer Hikvision.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies place RHP Arrieta (hamstring) on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain Wednesday. Arrieta, 34, grabbed his hamstring after delivering a pitch one day earlier against the New York Mets. He l...

Mask not more effective than vaccine, says Trump

Despite Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that wearing a mask would be more effective than a vaccine against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said that the mask is not more eff...

Barbados makes new push to become republic, leave colonial past behind

Barbados should become a republic and leave its colonial past behind, a top official said on Wednesday, after the Caribbean island nation said it wants to remove Britains Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.A former British colony that gai...

Garcia's 10th-inning HR lifts Nationals over Rays

On the first pitch he saw in the 10th inning, rookie Luis Garcia belted a two-run homer to lift the Washington Nationals to a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. With Carter Kieboom placed on secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020