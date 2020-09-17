Left Menu
The triple camera lens on the Sony Xperia 5 II feature a ZEISS T* coating to reduce reflection and achieve an exquisite contrast and image rendering. The main 12-megapixel camera (24mm) uses a ZEISS lens and a large 1/1.7" sensor, the 16 mm ultra-wide-angle lens uses a 1/2.55" image sensor with 124-degree field-of-view and the 70 mm telephoto lens supports 3x optical zoom.

Updated: 17-09-2020 15:01 IST
Sony's new Xperia 5 II arrives with 120Hz OLED display, SD865 SoC

Sony today unveiled its latest flagship device, the Xperia 5 II, with a 120Hz display, a triple camera system with support for 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion shooting, 5G connectivity, 360 Reality Audio and much more.

In Europe, the Sony Xperia 5 II is priced starting at EUR 900 and will be released this fall while in the U.S., it will be available for pre-order starting September 29 with shipping commencing from December 4.

The Xperia 5 II will be available in Pink, Blue, Gray and Black color options for USD 950 (approx. Rs 70,000)

Sony Xperia II: Specs and features

Display

The Sony Xperia 5 II boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and IP65/68 water-resistant and dust protection rating. The 21:9 CinemaWide display also supports 240Hz Touch scanning rate and screen-splitting for multi-tasking.

Further, to enhance the quality of content, the device features BRAVIA HDR remaster technology.

Performance

The phone boots Android 10 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The Xperia 5 II features a powerful 4.000mAh battery with USB Power Delivery fast charging technology that can top it up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Apart from the quick charging capability, the phone comes with a couple of other features including Xperia Adaptive Charging to reduce the load on the battery during charging, Battery Care that stops charging at 80% or 90% and STAMINA Mode to reduce battery consumption and improve the battery life.

Camera

The triple camera lens on the Sony Xperia 5 II feature a ZEISS T* coating to reduce reflection and achieve an exquisite contrast and image rendering. The main 12-megapixel camera (24mm) uses a ZEISS lens and a large 1/1.7" sensor, the 16 mm ultra-wide-angle lens uses a 1/2.55" image sensor with 124-degree field-of-view and the 70 mm telephoto lens supports 3x optical zoom.

The rear camera supports 3x Digital zoom, 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion shooting, hybrid OIS/EIS video stabilization, continuous burst shooting at up to 20fps with autofocus (AF) and auto exposure (AE), real-time Eye AF and SteadyShot with Intelligent Active Mode. There is a Creator mode for achieving an unprecedented movie-like color accuracy.

Coming to the front shooter, it is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, display flash, HDR, and SteadyShot with 5-axis stabilization.

Audio

The phone supports High-Resolution Audio, LDAC, Dolby Atmos and DSEE Ultimate technology that improves the audio frequency and dynamic range in real-time. Additionally, the Xperia 5 II supports Qualcomm aptX HD audio and 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding for an immersive sound experience.

Network and Connectivity

For wireless connectivity you get WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS/A-GLONASS/QZSS. Other features include USB Type C (v3.1), Google Cast, NFC, PS4 Remote Play, 3.5mm audio jack etc.

