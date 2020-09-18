Left Menu
Man held for duping ATM users; over 100 debit cards recovered

More than 100 debit cards have been recovered from his possession, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for duping people inside ATM centres here under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash, police said on Thursday. More than 100 debit cards have been recovered from his possession, an official said.

According to the official, the accused was identified as Tufail Ahmed Siddique. After getting complaints of ATM duping, the Ghatkopar police set up a team and with the help of CCTV footage and relevant information, nabbed Siddique recently from suburban Sakinaka.

He used to trick ATM users by replacing their debit cards with duplicate ones. The accused used to target people who faced problems while using their ATM cards, the official said.

