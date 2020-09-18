Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy M51 first sale today at 12 PM: Offers and Specs

Customers purchasing the Galaxy M51 from September 18 - 20 on Amazon.in will get up to Rs 2000 instant cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions made using HDFC credit and debit cards. Other offers include six months of No-cost EMI and up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

Samsung's latest and most powerful M-Series smartphone, the Galaxy M51, will go on the first-ever sale in India at 12 PM via Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores across the country.

The Galaxy M51 will be available in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colors and two memory configurations- 6/128GB and 8GB/128GB priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specs and Features

The Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display which is claimed to be 13 percent thinner and up to 12 lighter than conventional sAMOLED panels. The device has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and the screen-to-body ratio of more than 90 percent.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with an octa-core CPU running at 2.2 GHz and Adreno 618 GPU that delivers 15% faster graphics rendering. The Galaxy M51 is India's first smartphone to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports USB Type-C 25W superfast charging to refill the battery in less than 2 hours.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a Single Take feature that produces up to 10 different outputs- 7 photos and 3 videos with just one shot. It comprises a 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, a dedicated 5MP Macro lens for capturing close-up shots and a 5MP depth lens with live focus. The 32-megapixel front camera supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 supports reverse charging and storage expansion up to 512GB. The side fingerprint sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.21 seconds.

