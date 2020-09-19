Toshiba unveils its futuristic range of ULTIMATE 4K TVs; to be made available from 18th September

- Announces a range of 7 SKUs of Premium UHD & Smart televisions to be available from 18th Sept. on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq - Designed in Japan and Made in India, the 4K Televisions are equipped with the powerful combination of Dolby Vision® & Dolby Atmos®, VIDAA Operating system, and a Premium Design - Limited period launch offer: 4-Year warranty on the panel of its 4K range from 18th-21st Sept 2020 NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba, a symbol of Japanese quality and trust for the past 68 years across the globe, has launched 7 SKUs of its Premium UHD and Smart televisions range in India. The range starts from INR 12,990 and goes to INR 66,990 for the 65-inch Premium UHD U79 series. As an introductory offer, Toshiba will be offering a 4-year panel warranty on its entire range of 4K televisions for the first 4 days of the launch (18th-21st Sept 2020) on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCliQ. Speaking at the launch, Rishi Tandon, COO, Toshiba Televisions India, said, "We are extremely thrilled to announce 7 new models of the Made in India televisions starting from 18th September onwards. As a globally reputed brand, we always believe in keeping customer needs as our prime focus, hence, we bring a special inaugural offer of a 4-year warranty on the 4k panels from 18th-21st September. Our televisions provide not only an immersive viewing and audio experience with the powerful combination of Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos but they also include features like Full Array Local Dimming, VIDAA OS, and a Premium Design that bring a complete cinematic experience at your home." Price and Offer Details: Model Brief Specifications Introductory Prices INR Special Inaugural Offer from 18th-21st September 2020 for 4KTelevisions 65U7980 4K TV, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VIDAA OS (Fast, Simple & Easy, Customizable), Alexa Built-in, Wide Colour Gamut, MEMC, Ultra Slim Bezel-less Design 66990 4 Year Panel Warranty 55U7980 46990 4 Year Panel Warranty 55U5050 4K TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VIDAA OS (Fast, Simple & Easy, Customizable), Alexa Built-in, Ultra Slim Bezel-less Design 36990 4 Year Panel Warranty 50U5050 32990 4 Year Panel Warranty 43U5050 27990 4 Year Panel Warranty 43L5050 ADS Panel, VIDAA OS (Fast, Simple & Easy, Customizable), CEVO Engine Premium, Elegant design 22490 Standard 1 Year Brand Warranty 32L5050 12990 Standard 1 Year Brand Warranty Toshiba Ultimate 4K Full-Array LED TVs to provide the Ultimate TV viewing experience. They provide an Ultimate Picture with features like Dolby Vision HDR, Ultra Dimming, Ultra Vivid Panel across its entire 4K range. The TVs also come equipped with Dolby Atmos technology delivering immersive audio and hence Ultimate Sound. The Smart televisions are powered with VIDAA OS whi3ch is clutter-free and offers 3x speed with built-in Alexa, making it an Ultimate Smart addition to one's home. With an elegant, slim, and metal finish design and a bezel-less finish, the design of the TV enhances the interior décor of the room, bringing the Ultimate Design as its core. Toshiba has partnered with Dolby to bring the winning combination - the ultra-vivid colors of Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. It's easier than ever to take one's entertainment to the next level with the powerful combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision makes ones' entertainment come alive with ultra-vivid colors you've never seen on a screen. Enjoy incredible brightness and contrast that you can't get with a standard picture. Dolby Atmos immerses into one's favorite entertainment with sound that moves all around you with breathtaking realism. Discover the Dolby difference - a premium entertainment experience that helps you feel a deeper connection to the movies, shows, music, sports, and games you love. See and hear what you've been missing with an immersive experience like no other.

To ensure consumer delight, the brand shall be ensuring that its service is readily accessible with a fast response rate and a wide service network that spans across more than 18,500 pin codes with 450+ service centers. As part of the "The Ultimate Experience" launch campaign running across major online platforms, the brand is also running a quiz contest wherein lucky winners get an opportunity to win 43" Toshiba Smart TVs.

The brand also announced the launch of its website www.toshibatv-in.com where its entire range of televisions, including the upcoming QLED, is showcased. U80 Series Quantum Dot LED shall also be launched later this year. Consumers can access detailed specifications and features of all Toshiba televisions and can also stay updated with the launch details of its upcoming products and brand-related information. Click the Toshiba website link for more details: www.toshibatv-in.com Product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCygaozzJQU ~Product Information~ The 7 SKUs being unveiled comprise of the three series; U79 as the premium UHD series, U50 as the UHD Series and L50 as the Smart series. The detailed specifications of each of the Toshiba television series are as follows:- Common features in U79 and U50 Series: Ultimate Picture Dolby Vision makes ones' entertainment come alive with ultra-vivid colors one has never seen on a screen and its advanced form of HDR make ones' home entertainment more powerful and dramatic. Thanks to its frame-by-frame processing Dolby Vision can deliver more than a billion colors on the screen. 1000 times more colors, 40 times brighter whites, and 10 times darker blacks than a normal SDR TV. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make you forget you are looking at a screen.

Toshiba television's high-performance CEVO 4K HDR Engine's graphic processor optimizes the sharpness and color of the pictures to bring real to life ultimate picture quality. There is a negligible amount of 4K content right now available from various DTH service providers. This should not bar viewers from enjoying 4K quality on a 4K TV. Now viewers can watch 4K-like quality on normal FHD content from their set-top box, thanks to Toshiba 4K LED TVs. The 4K Resolution+ technology turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality. In addition to this, the TVs support all kinds of High Dynamic Range formats including HDR10 and HLG across all inputs.

With Ultra Dimming technology, Toshiba Ultimate 4K LED TVs can apply customized contrast enhancement curves across the entire screen, which offer brighter whites and deeper blacks to deliver a better and richer picture. The AMR+ technology i.e. Active Motion Resolution's complex captures the smallest of details of fast-moving objects so that you don't miss out on anything while watching fast-moving scenes. These televisions also boast of a Super Contrast Booster that enhances color depth for real life-like picture quality on-screen.

Ultimate Sound The Toshiba Ultimate 4K LED TVs to come equipped with Dolby Atmos® technology. This latest sound innovation technology from Dolby provides moving audio on the screen which is a much advanced when compared to stereo sound, and even better than surround sound. You will feel like you're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space. Ultimate Smart Experience The smart televisions are powered by VIDAA OS that takes the Smart viewing experience to the next level. Unlike any other Smart TV operating system, which is basically modified from mobile operating systems, VIDAA is an operating system that has been designed specifically for TVs and hence is fully optimized for the best Smart feature experience.

It's Fast, Simple, and Customizable as compared to other mobile-based TV operating systems. The reason we say it is Fast is that this TV turns on almost instantly, within seconds. It is now 3 times faster than before. There are no extra boot files that are normally there in mobile operation system-based TVs and hence boots up in seconds. Suppose you are watching the last few balls of an interesting cricket match, and there is a power cut. Once you switch to the backup, by the time a normal TV turns ON, the match could get over. However, with VIDAA, the TV boots up in seconds and you don't need to worry about missing out on the action. The TV also performs a 20% faster channel search than before. The range also comes with a one-touch access feature on the remote through which online streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video can be easily browsed through with the press of a button. VIDAA has an amazingly simple interface. Do not get lost in the menu of ones' TV! With VIDAA, the home screen is a banner where each menu is accessible in very few steps. The interface is fully customizable and flexible as well. Whether it is an application, a source, or a TV channel, you can freely add or remove it to create a unique interface. With VIDAA, go big with entertainment. Enjoy unlimited content on a big screen and discover details as you have never experienced before. With 10000+ titles, 10+ regional languages, and 100+ partners, stream a wide variety of top-quality content through video on demand, Toshiba App store, and a variety of Indian and international apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hungama, Yupp TV, and many more.

As a part of regular software upgrades and new app additions, VIDAA continues to on-board various leading apps and OTT providers in India. Ultimate AI Experience Not only VIDAA, but the Toshiba 4K TVs also have built-in Alexa as well. Now, by speaking into the remote, you can talk to Alexa as well. Just ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control ones' Smart home devices, and much more.

Download the Amazon Alexa App from Apple App Store® or Google Play Store™ to set up Alexa on Toshiba Smart TV. For example, Around the House, you can say, "Alexa, give me a recipe for butter chicken." or "Alexa, re-order my coffee." For News and Information you can ask, "Alexa, what action movies are playing this weekend?" or "Alexa, what's my commute to the office looking like?" For Entertainment you can say "Alexa, play dinner party music." or "Alexa, play a game." Ultimate Connectivity All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support. The TVs also have a Screen Mirroring feature, and hence one can connect their laptop, tablet, or even a mobile phone with the TV very easily.

Bluetooth Audio Out gives the users the option of connecting wireless headphones with one's TV so that one can watch late-night TV without disturbing ones' partner. Users can also wirelessly connect one's home theatre and soundbar to enhance the sound output of TV without that wire clutter which you normally see when sound enhancing devices are connected. The Stylish Voice Remote operates on Bluetooth and you can conduct voice-based operations even when you are not in front of the TV.

With Remote Now App available across Android and iOS, you can now operate the Toshiba TVs through ones' phones as well. Not only that, through this app, one can also give Alexa commands to operate ones' TV. The Toshiba Ultimate 4K LED TVs also come with 5G Support with built-in Dual-band Wi-Fi. Now you can experience 5G speeds on TV for that effortless 4K streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc Ultimate Design To create a truly contemporary look, Toshiba TVs push the edges to a new extreme. With its elegant metal finish design that is incredibly slim and has a bezel-less finish, the design of the TV enhances the interior décor of ones' room and takes it to the next level. The reduced bezel flows directly into the display without interruptions, providing you with an enriched, immersive viewing experience.

Premium UHD - U79 Series The U79 series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch variants. Ultimate Picture Apart from the common features mentioned above in the Ultimate picture section, the U79 Series comes equipped with Full Array Local Dimming TV technology. Unlike any normal 4K LED TV, in this television the entire screen is divided into many LED backlight zones, which can be controlled individually. This offers deeper blacks and brighter whites across the entire screen resulting in an enhanced contrast ratio. All of this results in a more accurate and dynamic viewing experience.

With a peak 700-nit brightness, the display can create dazzling images with an exceptional HDR effect. The TVs also have Wide Colour Gamut technology, thanks to which it can deliver 1.35 more colors than a normal LED TV even in normal SDR viewing. The U79 series Motion Estimation and Motion Enhancement, commonly known as MEMC technology, identifies the smallest details related to fast-moving objects and reconstructs the pixels to offer a smooth and clear viewing experience when you are watching fast-moving scenes in action movies or sports. The Colour Re-master PRO technology restores the original, natural color of the image.

Ultimate Sound Apart from Dolby Atmos, as mentioned in common features, the TV also delivers a 24W powerful and clear sound for that extra punch. Ultimate Connectivity Apart from common Ultimate Connectivity features mentioned above, The TV has 4 HDMI ports through which you may connect a set-top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theatres, etc. and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

UHD - U50 Series 43" 50" and 55" TV; The U50 Series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants. Ultimate Picture In addition to the common Ultimate Picture features mentioned above, the Color Re-master technology restores the original, natural color of the image.

Ultimate Sound Apart from Dolby Atmos as mentioned in common Ultimate Sound features above, the TV also delivers a 30W powerful sound for that extra punch. The 43-inch variant is powered by 24W powerful Sound. Ultimate Connectivity Apart from common Ultimate Connectivity features mentioned above, the TV has 3 HDMI ports that can easily be connected to a set-top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theatres, etc. and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

Smart Series - L50 Series 42" TV and 32" TV L50 Series comes in a 43-inch variant, which comes in Full HD Resolution while the 32-inch comes in HD Resolution. Smart Picture This Toshiba Smart ADS LED TV is powered by ADS Panel. Similar to IPS panel, this advanced super-dimensional switch panel offers a wider viewing angle, longer life-span, and better color reproduction compared to a conventional VA Panel.

The Smart ADS LED TV is powered by CEVO Engine Premium. This Engine's graphic processor adjusts the internal settings in real-time to optimize the sharpness and color of the picture to bring real to lifelike the picture on screen Toshiba Smart ADS LED TV's AMR+ Technology, ie Active Motion Resolution's complex algorithm captures the smallest of details of fast-moving objects so that you don't miss out on anything while watching fast-moving scenes. The Contrast Booster enhances the color depth. The televisions also have a Dynamic Mode that is tailor-made for the best sports-watching experience with color, contrast, and blur improvement.

With Bright On technology, this television offers a wider range of brightness and makes sure that you never miss out on details even in the darker scenes Smart Sound Toshiba Smart TV's DBX-TV's technology automatically adjusts the sound level to ensure similar volume levels across all the content you watch. Be it with loud commercials or softer dialogues, there is no need to keep adjusting the volume. The Toshiba Smart Sound technology automatically adjusts it for you and delivers the best sound possible. Experience theater-like surround sound with 24W powerful sound and Dolby Audio. The 32-inch variant is powered by 20W powerful sound. Smarter Design This Toshiba TV comes with a Shiny & Elegant metal stand which enhances the décor of ones' room. The TVs use quality material, giving them a sturdy yet stylish design.

Smart Connectivity The TV has 2 HDMI ports through which you may connect a set-top box, gaming console, streaming devices, etc. and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. These Smart TVs also have a Screen Mirroring feature, and hence you can connect ones' laptop, tablet, or even mobile phone with the TV very easily.

The TVs in this series come with a Standard 1 Year Brand Warranty. About Toshiba Televisions Founded in 1875, the brand has gathered years of technical expertise, having already achieved international acclaim with the release of numerous world-first and Japanese-first products and services, including the launch of the first-ever color TV in 1972. Determined to uphold and build upon its reputation for value and high quality, Toshiba continues to set and to regulate the Quality Assurance standards for its TVs, conducting rigorous engineer testing on all models. Building on decades of technical know-how, Toshiba remains at the cutting-edge of essential design and must-have innovation. Tried, tested, and affectionately prized by millions of people around the globe, this much-loved brand is still delivering the high quality and user-friendly TVs for which it has become so well-known.