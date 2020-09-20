Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm alleges arm-twisting by Google; internet giant says a/c can be terminated for repeat violations

The digital payments firm alleged that it was "arm-twisted" by the search engine major to comply with its biased app Play Store policies "that are meant to artificially create Google's market dominance." Paytm in the blog said that Google Pay has started its Tez Shots Campaign which clearly says, "Score Runs to earn assured rewards worth up to Rs 1 lakh" at the beginning of this cricket season itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:34 IST
Paytm alleges arm-twisting by Google; internet giant says a/c can be terminated for repeat violations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Home grown digital financial services firm Paytm on Sunday charged internet giant Google of "arm-twisting" and forcing it to roll back a UPI cashback campaign which is legal in India. Google said that offering cashbacks and vouchers alone do not constitute a violation of Google Play gambling policies and in case of repeat violation its may even terminate Google Play developer accounts. Paytm in a blog alleged that Google Pay has been running similar cricket-based promotions "but a different set of rules apply to Google's own apps". Google had blocked Paytm on its Play store following a policy update on September 18, ahead of the IPL cricket tournament, to disallow apps that support any unregulated gambling but restored the mobile app after a few hours after it rolled back the campaign.

Paytm said that it was forced to comply with Google's mandate to remove the UPI cashback and scratch cards campaign to get re-listed on the Android Play Store. "Offering both is legal in India, and cashback was being given following all rules and regulations set by the government," Paytm said.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson said that offering cashbacks and vouchers alone do not constitute a violation of our Google Play gambling policies. The spokesperson said that last week Google reiterated Play Store gambling policies which bars online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting, "including daily fantasy sports in India". "We enforce our policies very thoughtfully to provide a safe and secure experience for consumers, while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. In the case of repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," Google spokesperson said.

Paytm said that its gaming subsidiary, Paytm First Games can conveniently do a paid promotion on Google-owned YouTube but it is not allowed to do the same advertisement on the Paytm app as per Google Policy. "We have been prompt and responsible in solving Google's concerns and comply with their directions. Google's recent action on the delisting of the Paytm app because of a UPI cashback campaign is unjustified. We reiterate that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, and there was no violation," Paytm said.

It added that as a country India should not beholden to such tech giants. The digital payments firm alleged that it was "arm-twisted" by the search engine major to comply with its biased app Play Store policies "that are meant to artificially create Google's market dominance." Paytm in the blog said that Google Pay has started its Tez Shots Campaign which clearly says, "Score Runs to earn assured rewards worth up to Rs 1 lakh" at the beginning of this cricket season itself. The Tez Shots participants who qualify for a lucky draw through which they get assured tickets up to Rs 1 lakh with any qualifying payment, Paytm said in a blog.

"Presumably, such cashback campaigns of Google Pay are not in breach of play store policies, or maybe they are, but a different set of rules apply to Google's own apps," the digital payments firm said. Paytm said that it launched a campaign on September 11 where users could collect cricket stickers and scratch cards to earn UPI cashback.

The offer was applicable on recharges, utility payments, UPI money transfers, and adding money to wallet and on September 18 at 11:30 AM, the company received the first email from Google Play Support informing that the Paytm Android app had been delisted. Vijay Shekhar Sharma-run digital payments firm alleged that it was not given any opportunity to respond to their concerns or put forth views.

"We maintain that our promotional campaign was within guidelines, and there was no violation. It was also not related to gambling in any manner whatsoever," Paytm added its blog. Paytm said the Google Play Support team had written to them on three occasions--on August 20, August 28 and on September 1, with some concerns on a separate matter of Paytm First Games' promotion through the Paytm app for some alleged previous "policy violations".

"While we strenuously disagreed with the allegation that we are breaching the policy (and we disagree with the policy itself too), we immediately complied with the diktat that barred us from promoting our gaming subsidiary," it stated in the blog.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two key farm bills get Parliament nod; Oppn creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha; SAD unmoved despite PM's assurance on MSP

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed l...

Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park. According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon. He sai...

Cycling-Pogacar a future Tour de France great - maybe

Tadej Pogacar pulled off one the biggest coups in Tour de France history and his boldness and talent have been widely acclaimed, yet it is too soon to tell if his title on Sunday will be the start of long-term domination.The Slovenian, who ...

Cycling-Team-by-team analysis of the Tour de France

A team-by-team analysis of the 2020 Tour de France, which ended on Sunday 1. Team UAE EmiratesAlthough they quickly lost key lieutenant Davide Formolo, Team UAE Emirates got more than they came for with Tadej Pogacar winning the title follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020