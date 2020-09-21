Left Menu
Will introduce e-offices in govt, panchayats to ensure work efficiency, transparency: Ladakh L-G

He said the five-day ICT training to the government officials is the first step towards achieving this target. Stating that steps have already been taken towards making the L-G office a complete e-office, Mathur said the infrastructural facilities with proper internet connectivity are under planning.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:50 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Monday said the objective of his administration is to make every government official IT trained within a year and to introduce e-offices in government and panchayats in coming years that will ensure work efficiency and transparency. Mathur launched the five-day Information Communication Technology (ICT) training programme for mid and junior level officials of the UT administration.

"Every Ladakhi must get exposed to the best practices. Shifting to electronic mode is a matter of necessity and not of choice, as that holds the future for us," the L-G said. He said the five-day ICT training to the government officials is the first step towards achieving this target.

Stating that steps have already been taken towards making the L-G office a complete e-office, Mathur said the infrastructural facilities with proper internet connectivity are under planning. "The best way to take Ladakh on the path of development is by ensuring high-quality government officials and human resource rich citizens by means of advance training," he said, emphasising that the winter months in Ladakh should be made more productive by imparting extensive training to the government officials on varied subjects in every sector.

Mathur emphasised on the role of National Informatics Centre (NIC) in ensuring the security of network, data backing, a mechanism for responsible usage of the internet in offices and building administrator ability. The L-G also exhorted on making maximum government services online and activating common service centre (CSC) services at all gram panchayat levels.

