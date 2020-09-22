Samsung's Hwaseong Campus earns sustainable water use certification

Samsung said today its Hwaseong Campus, one of the company's main chip manufacturing bases in Giheung, South Korea has become the first semiconductor site to earn the Carbon Trust Standard for Water certification that recognizes organizations taking a best practice approach to measuring and managing their water use.

Sustainable water management has been at the core of Samsung's environmental efforts for more than a decade. This coveted certification is reflective of Samsung's ongoing and wide-ranging commitment to championing sustainability, the company said in a press release.

Samsung says it consistently optimizes its manufacturing processes and equipment to reduce its water footprint. The company leverages the membrane process, a water filtration technology to increase the water recycling rate by treating wastewater and reusing it in utility facilities.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the South Korean technology giant utilizes eco-friendly and chemical-free processes for treating water which can also be reused in utility facilities.

At the Hwaseong campus alone which is home to the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities for memory and logic solutions, these efforts helped the company conserve several hundred million gallons of water last year.