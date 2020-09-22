Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung's Hwaseong Campus earns sustainable water use certification

Samsung says it consistently optimizes its manufacturing processes and equipment to reduce its water footprint. The company leverages the membrane process, a water filtration technology to increase the water recycling rate by treating wastewater and reusing it in utility facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:14 IST
Samsung's Hwaseong Campus earns sustainable water use certification
Samsung's Hwaseong Campus. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung said today its Hwaseong Campus, one of the company's main chip manufacturing bases in Giheung, South Korea has become the first semiconductor site to earn the Carbon Trust Standard for Water certification that recognizes organizations taking a best practice approach to measuring and managing their water use.

Sustainable water management has been at the core of Samsung's environmental efforts for more than a decade. This coveted certification is reflective of Samsung's ongoing and wide-ranging commitment to championing sustainability, the company said in a press release.

Samsung says it consistently optimizes its manufacturing processes and equipment to reduce its water footprint. The company leverages the membrane process, a water filtration technology to increase the water recycling rate by treating wastewater and reusing it in utility facilities.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the South Korean technology giant utilizes eco-friendly and chemical-free processes for treating water which can also be reused in utility facilities.

At the Hwaseong campus alone which is home to the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities for memory and logic solutions, these efforts helped the company conserve several hundred million gallons of water last year.

Never content to rest on its laurels, Samsung has pledged to continue to pursue sustainability at its semiconductor sites, and will seek to minimize its environmental footprint at every opportunity.

Samsung

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jaipur Fabric skin-friendly bed sheets for more comfortable rest

New Delhi India, September 21 ANIDigpu Jaipur Fabric introduces skin-friendly fabric for bed sheets to enable their customers to rest adequately every day. The organization realized that people spent numerous hours in their beds and that it...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 200,000, by far the highest number of any nation, while Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rat...

ECI to take decision in next two-three days to visit Bihar, says CEC Sunil Arora

The Election Commission of India ECI has clarified that a decision would be taken in the next two to three days to visit Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora said on Monday. Addressing an international webinar on Issues, chal...

Newly passed farm bills will ensure sustainable, profitable future for farming community: FAIFA

The newly passed farm bills will give farmers the freedom to trade across states and empower them to turn into traders of their own produce and be in control of the process, Federation of All India Farmer Associations FAIFA said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020