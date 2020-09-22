Mi Power Bank 3i with 18W fast charging launched; price starts at Rs 899

Xiaomi today launched the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i in India. The new Mi Power Bank 3i comes with smart power management, dual input ports and supports 18W fast-charging.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i is available in Black and Blue color options and is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i carries a price tag of Rs 1,499. Both models are available for purchase on Amazon.

Mi Power Bank 3i: Specifications/Features

Talking about the design, the power bank comes with an aluminum alloy case and ergonomic arc design for a perfect grip. It is claimed to offer 12-layer advanced chip protection that shields the mobile devices against over-heating, over-current, under-voltage, over-discharge and other power-related issues.

10000mAh

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i supports Dual Input for recharging- USB Type-C and Micro USB port and Dual USB Output, allowing users to charge two devices simultaneously. It supports 18W and 10W fast-charging that take approximately 4 hours and 6 hours, respectively to charge multiple devices and the power bank itself.

20000mAh

The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i supports triple port output, meaning users can charge three mobile devices simultaneously. It also supports 18W and 10W fast-charging that take approximately 6.9 hours and 6 hours respectively.

The power bank supports Micro USB and Type-C input. The USB Type-C port also acts as an input source for recharging the power bank itself. To safely charge low power devices like fitness bands and earphones, users can simply press the power button twice to enter a 2-hour low charging mode.