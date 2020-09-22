Left Menu
Development News Edition

Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ

The LG UX 9.0 enables one-hand navigation, allowing users to move menus and pop-ups down a notch with just one hand. Further, with bold fonts, saturated colors, and an intuitive layout, users will get a more clear view and a screen with less clutter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:27 IST
Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, pop-up window, digital well-being and other features.

With this update, LG G8X ThinQ users can easily switch to Dark theme to save battery or to use the device in low-lit environments. The Night Mode will protect users' eyes from bright light without draining the device.

Users can seamlessly multi-task using the pop-window feature that allows for viewing selected apps as pop-ups. The bottom navigation bar is now even smaller to give users full viewing experience.

For digital well-being, users will get a dedicated dashboard showing a full breakdown of their phone usage along with new features like App Timer, Wind Down mode.

The LG UX 9.0 enables one-hand navigation, allowing users to move menus and pop-ups down a notch with just one hand. Further, with bold fonts, saturated colors, and an intuitive layout, users will get a more clear view and a screen with less clutter.

Other LG devices that will soon receive the Android 10 OS update include:

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador Suresh K Reddy presents his credentials to Brazil President

Indias Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy has presented his credentials to Jair M Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. On 21 September 2020, Ambassador H.E. Suresh Reddy presented his credentials to H.E. jairbolsonaro...

Poll indicates New Zealand's Ardern poised to win reelection

A new opinion poll indicates that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office when the nation goes to the polls next month. But Ardern said Tuesday that shes taking nothing for granted.The 1 News Colma...

Sharekhan enters discount broking with Espresso offering no brokerage on loss-making trades

Retail brokerage Sharekhan, which is owned by French banking major BNP Paribas, on Tuesday announced its entry into the discount broking space with Espresso, which offers no fees if the trade ends in losses. The basic idea is to help client...

Raveena Tandon welcomes a 'clean up' after Bollywood celebrities are named in drug probe

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a clean up and said it will help our young, future generations. The 45-year-old star took to Twitter an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020