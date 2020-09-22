Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ

LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, pop-up window, digital well-being and other features.

With this update, LG G8X ThinQ users can easily switch to Dark theme to save battery or to use the device in low-lit environments. The Night Mode will protect users' eyes from bright light without draining the device.

Users can seamlessly multi-task using the pop-window feature that allows for viewing selected apps as pop-ups. The bottom navigation bar is now even smaller to give users full viewing experience.

For digital well-being, users will get a dedicated dashboard showing a full breakdown of their phone usage along with new features like App Timer, Wind Down mode.

The LG UX 9.0 enables one-hand navigation, allowing users to move menus and pop-ups down a notch with just one hand. Further, with bold fonts, saturated colors, and an intuitive layout, users will get a more clear view and a screen with less clutter.

Other LG devices that will soon receive the Android 10 OS update include: