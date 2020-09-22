Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:27 IST
LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, pop-up window, digital well-being and other features.
With this update, LG G8X ThinQ users can easily switch to Dark theme to save battery or to use the device in low-lit environments. The Night Mode will protect users' eyes from bright light without draining the device.
Users can seamlessly multi-task using the pop-window feature that allows for viewing selected apps as pop-ups. The bottom navigation bar is now even smaller to give users full viewing experience.
For digital well-being, users will get a dedicated dashboard showing a full breakdown of their phone usage along with new features like App Timer, Wind Down mode.
Other LG devices that will soon receive the Android 10 OS update include:
- LG G7 ThinQ: September 25, 2020
- LG V40 ThinQ: October 5, 2020
- LG G8s ThinQ: October 7, 2020