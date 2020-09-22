Samsung kicks off fifth edition of pan India campus program E.D.G.E

The fifth edition of the Samsung E.D.G.E campus program has kicked off today in India. The program will convene the brightest minds from 20 leading institutes including top B-Schools, engineering colleges and design schools to work on real-life problem statements, exchange meaningful insights with top company leaders and provide unique solutions.

To participate in the program, students belonging to different years/specializations can form a team of three members from within the campus. The program has three rounds-

Campus Round - In the ideation or Campus round, team members come together and put up an executive case summary which broadly defines the strategy proposed Regional Round - Top teams shortlisted in the campus round work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions at the regional round and then the top 8-10 teams are shortlisted and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions National Round - In the last round, the top 8-10 teams selected in the Regional round compete to be among the top three winning teams

The 2019 edition of Samsung E.D.G.E was held under the theme "Driving for Change" for local communities. The winning team 'Skyforce' was from IIM Lucknow which proposed an innovative solution to address issues that ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers face such as tracking, information asymmetry, and manual data registration, etc.

Over the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be an enabler wherein students have the platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life issues. As we enter the fifth edition of the program, we are hopeful of getting even more insightful solutions from students. Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA

This year, the program will be held in a virtual format in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.