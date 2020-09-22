Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung kicks off fifth edition of pan India campus program E.D.G.E

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:04 IST
Samsung kicks off fifth edition of pan India campus program E.D.G.E
Image Credit: Samsung

The fifth edition of the Samsung E.D.G.E campus program has kicked off today in India. The program will convene the brightest minds from 20 leading institutes including top B-Schools, engineering colleges and design schools to work on real-life problem statements, exchange meaningful insights with top company leaders and provide unique solutions.

To participate in the program, students belonging to different years/specializations can form a team of three members from within the campus. The program has three rounds-

  1. Campus Round - In the ideation or Campus round, team members come together and put up an executive case summary which broadly defines the strategy proposed
  2. Regional Round - Top teams shortlisted in the campus round work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions at the regional round and then the top 8-10 teams are shortlisted and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions
  3. National Round - In the last round, the top 8-10 teams selected in the Regional round compete to be among the top three winning teams

The 2019 edition of Samsung E.D.G.E was held under the theme "Driving for Change" for local communities. The winning team 'Skyforce' was from IIM Lucknow which proposed an innovative solution to address issues that ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers face such as tracking, information asymmetry, and manual data registration, etc.

Over the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be an enabler wherein students have the platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life issues. As we enter the fifth edition of the program, we are hopeful of getting even more insightful solutions from students.

Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA

This year, the program will be held in a virtual format in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador Suresh K Reddy presents his credentials to Brazil President

Indias Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy has presented his credentials to Jair M Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. On 21 September 2020, Ambassador H.E. Suresh Reddy presented his credentials to H.E. jairbolsonaro...

Poll indicates New Zealand's Ardern poised to win reelection

A new opinion poll indicates that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office when the nation goes to the polls next month. But Ardern said Tuesday that shes taking nothing for granted.The 1 News Colma...

Sharekhan enters discount broking with Espresso offering no brokerage on loss-making trades

Retail brokerage Sharekhan, which is owned by French banking major BNP Paribas, on Tuesday announced its entry into the discount broking space with Espresso, which offers no fees if the trade ends in losses. The basic idea is to help client...

Raveena Tandon welcomes a 'clean up' after Bollywood celebrities are named in drug probe

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a clean up and said it will help our young, future generations. The 45-year-old star took to Twitter an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020