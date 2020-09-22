Left Menu
e-Challan system launched in Kerala

Inaugurating the new system online, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said complaints regarding the imposition of traffic penalties will be a thing of the past in the state with the introduction of the e-Challan initiative of the Kerala police. Pointing out that the new system was being introduced as part of the modernisation efforts of the Kerala Police, especially in traffic enforcement.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI): Modernising the traffic department, the Kerala government on Tuesday launched the e-Challan system, by which those violating traffic rules can remit fines instantly, using debit and credit cards. Inaugurating the new system online, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said complaints regarding the imposition of traffic penalties will be a thing of the past in the state with the introduction of the e-Challan initiative of the Kerala police.

Pointing out that the new system was being introduced as part of the modernization efforts of the Kerala Police, especially in traffic enforcement. Vijayan said earlier there were complaints galore when a fine was imposed. But now traffic cameras record the offenses accurately and the fines are imposed without any direct contact. This will help in avoiding complaints.

With the rise in the number of vehicles on the road, it's even more important that traffic rules are enforced effectively, he added. The e-Challan system works in conjunction with the National Motor Vehicle Database at the national level.

All the information about the vehicle can be obtained by entering the vehicle number and license number on the handheld device with the officers. The machines can also be used to pay the penalty with credit or debit cards.

The High Court has ruled that virtual courts can be set up to deal with traffic offenses. Cases regarding traffic violations will be forwarded to the virtual court through the e-Challan software developed by the National Informatics Centre.

Penalties, as determined by the virtual court, can then be paid through the e-Treasury system. The biggest advantage of this system is that there won't be corruption and being a digital system, good transparency can be ensured, he said. This system will be beneficial for the public as well.

With the availability of photo and video evidence of the incident, the system will become more acceptable. The system is currently functioning in all the districts with the help of the Department of Motor Vehicles under the Safe Kerala project.

"The road transport sector in Kerala will undergo revolutionary changes shortly. It is hoped that the integrated traffic management system will be completed soon so that all major roads and junctions in the state can be viewed in real-time," Vijayan said. It is equipped with state-of-the-art control rooms, surveillance systems, ambulance, and fire fighting systems.

The network of 3,000 cameras, including number plate recognizable cameras, would help patrol vehicles and traffic police vehicles to issue directions quickly, he added.

