Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to data privacy. The company, owned by China's ByteDance and at the center of a political battle between Washington and Beijing, said it had sent letters to nine companies for a memorandum of understanding on content moderation.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:47 IST
TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to data privacy.

The company, owned by China's ByteDance and at the center of a political battle between Washington and Beijing, said it had sent letters to nine companies for a memorandum of understanding on content moderation. Individual content review efforts by each platform can be advanced through a formal and collaborative approach, the short-video app said. (https://bit.ly/3cjB813)

TikTok did not name the companies it had reached out to but said it had proposed a meeting between the firms to discuss the matter. The app, a relative newcomer to the social media landscape, has had fewer instances of wrestling publicly with the persistent content moderation scandals that have dogged larger and more entrenched competitors like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

Separately, TikTok said on Monday it had removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating its terms of service. "Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in its transparency report. (https://bit.ly/3iTy0vl)

The company said on Tuesday it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4%, of those from U.S. law enforcement agencies. ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after being at loggerheads with the U.S. government. U.S. officials have expressed concerns that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app is being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India has highest recoveries in world, says Union Health Ministry

India has reported the highest rate of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, which has crossed 80 per cent-mark, said Union Health Ministry here on Tuesday. Addressing the Health Ministry press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Rajesh Bhushan...

CIL says CMPDI is its integral part, won't be separated

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said CMPDI is an integral part of the coal behemoth and will not be separated from it. CMPDI is an in-house planner and guide for coal-producing arms of Coal India Ltd CIL and will play an important role in pursui...

Post-paid tariff war: Jio unveils JioPostpaid Plus with entertainment, int'l roaming, other benefits

After unleashing a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans, bundling up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney ...

UPDATE 2-TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020