Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focused on catering to tech enthusiasts in India at different price points: Poco

Handset maker Poco, which was last year spun off from Xioami as a separate entity, on Tuesday said it is focusing on catering to tech enthusiasts in the country and will bring in devices across various price points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:26 IST
Focused on catering to tech enthusiasts in India at different price points: Poco
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Handset maker Poco, which was last year spun off from Xioami as a separate entity, on Tuesday said it is focusing on catering to tech enthusiasts in the country and will bring in devices across various price points. "Over the last two years, the main learning is that there is a market in the above (Rs) 20,000, but you leave behind a lot of people when you go into that price band...," Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma said.

"In India, there is a very large segment of people who are very enthusiastic about technology. Our focus is going to be tech enthusiasts, but at different price points," Sharma added. He said the company is "not abandoning the premium segment", but it will not be its only play.

Asked if the company is looking at bringing in devices in the affordable range, Sharma said Poco is uncovering certain price bands "step by step". "I don't know if we can make a tech-focused Rs 5,000 product, but we will try and leave no stone unturned to meet the customers' requirements. But sometimes there are limitations where we might not be able to (bring out products at certain price points)," he said.

The company is also working on bringing out its own TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, Poco India General Manager Manmohan C said. Poco had launched 'F1' in August 2018, priced at Rs 20,999. While it is not clear how many devices have been sold, reports suggest it was able to capture over 3 per cent market share in 2018 in the Rs 15,000-30,000 price segment.

This share dropped later, given that no new devices were launched by Poco after F1 till February this year when it introduced X2. It has also added M series to its India portfolio. On Tuesday, Poco launched X3, featuring the world's first Snapdragon 732G processor.

Sharma said the device is tailored for young tech and gaming enthusiasts as it puts performance above everything else. It features a 6.67-inch display, 64MP rear quad camera system, 20MP front camera and 6,000mAh battery.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande seal top spot in CSL's Dalian hub

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande secured top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL with two rounds remaining before the knockout stages by beating Henan Jianye 2-1 in the Dalian hub.Chinas Brazil-born striker Elkeson put W...

Top platforms to help student navigate for right scholarship for future study plans abroad

Every year thousands of students aspire to study abroad, and are on a lookout for the right scholarship which can help them to get admission to their dream college. To help the students narrow their search for the best scholarship here is t...

J-K admin sets up panel to examine issues of SHGs of engineers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to examine issues pertaining to a scheme of the self-help groups SHGs of engineers working on various developmental works in the union territory. The committee will exa...

HM Amit Shah hails passing of J-K official languages bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described the passing of the&#160;Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Amendment Bill by the Lok Sabha as&#160;a momentous day for the people of the Union Territory. In a series of tweets, Shah als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020