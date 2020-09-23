YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Left Menu
Further, in the European Union, YouTube will introduce a new age verification step over the next few months in line with the upcoming regulations such as the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD). This will require some European users to provide additional proof of age like a valid ID or credit card when attempting to watch mature content.

YouTube is developing and adapting its technology that will help the online video sharing platform to automatically apply age-restrictions on the content that isn't appropriate for viewers under 18.

Building on its existing approach of using machine learning to detect content for review, YouTube's use of automated age-restrictions will result in more videos being age-restricted. The changes will roll out over the coming months.

Just in case you aren't aware, YouTube users are required to sign-in and their account age must be 18 or older in order to view age-restricted content and if they fail to meet the age criteria, they are redirected to find other age-appropriate content with a warning.

The Google-owned platform assured that these automated age-restrictions will have little to no impact on revenue and uploaders can appeal the decision if they believe it was incorrectly applied.

Notably, viewers attempting to access age-restricted videos on most third-party websites will also be redirected to YouTube where they will only be able to view the content when signed-in and over 18.

"Over the last several years, we've taken important steps to make YouTube a safer place for families, like launching the standalone YouTube Kids app for users under the age of 13. Today, we're announcing a continuation of these efforts to live up to our regulatory obligations around the world and to provide age-appropriate experiences when people come to YouTube," the company wrote in a blog post.

Further, in the European Union, YouTube will introduce a new age verification step over the next few months in line with the upcoming regulations such as the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD). This will require some European users to provide additional proof of age like a valid ID or credit card when attempting to watch mature content.

"We understand that many are turning to YouTube at this time to find content that is both educational and entertaining. We will continue to update our products and our policies with features that make sure when they do, they find content that is age-appropriate," the post further added.

