Apple opens first online store in India: Here's what it brings

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:04 IST
Apple has opened its first online store in India and customers can explore and purchase products directly from the company's official store at apple.com/in/shop. Up until now, the company sold its products through third-party e-retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.

The Apple Store online will provide the following benefits to customers in India:

Customization: With the online store, consumers can now custom-configure any new Mac to suit their needs- be it more memory, additional storage or an extra-powerful graphics card

Trade-in: Buyers can exchange any eligible smartphone and Apple will provide a trade-in value to lower the price of a new iPhone

Multiple payment options: Customers can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, no-cost EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.

Education pricing: With education pricing, university students or their parents, teachers and staff can purchase a new Mac or iPad at a special price and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+. For instance, by shopping at the Apple Store for Education, they can save up to Rs 23,990 on a new Mac, and up to Rs 7,445 on a new iPad.

Chat with specialists: Apple customers can chat with online specialists from 9 AM to 9 PM every day who will assist them in shopping products.

Online sessions: Consumers can now have a free 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when purchasing certain products online

AppleCare+: It extends the products' warranty with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover

Apple Support: From setting up a device to providing guidance on new products, Apple experts are available to support customers on hardware and software issues, both in English and Hindi.

Free No-contact delivery: To ensure the health and well-being of its customers and teams, Apple will provide free contactless delivery on all online purchases

