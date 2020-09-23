Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 launched; Nokia 8.3 5G now available globally

HMD Global on Tuesday launched two new budget phones- Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 whilst announcing the global availability of its first 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G.

The Nokia 8.3 5G which was unveiled earlier this year is available globally in Polar Night color and carries a price tag of EUR 499.99 for the only 6GB+64GB storage option. On the other hand, Nokia 2.4 is priced starting at EUR 119 for the 2GB+32GB storage option. Starting this month, the device will be available in three color options- Dusk, Charcoal, and Fjord and one more storage options- 3GB+64GB.

Starting early next month, the Nokia 3.4 will be available in Fjord, Dusk, Charcoal color options and in two memory configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The phone will be priced starting at EUR159.

Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3 5G features a 6.81-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button and there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button.

It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G gaming chipset paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and boots Android 10.

On the optics front, the Nokia 8.3 5G houses a rear quad-camera system with ZEISS Optics, comprising a 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 24MP camera on the front.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone are- 5G NSA/SA, 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS, FM, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 boasts a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB. The device is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and boots Android 10. Additionally, Nokia promises three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades.

For photography, the Nokia 3.4 has a circular camera module featuring a 13MP main shooter, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The processor is paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

There is a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone packs a 4,500mAh AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that is claimed to last up to two days.

As for the cameras, you get a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options onoard the Nokia 2.4 include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, Micro USB, NFC, FM radio and 3.5 mm headphone jack.