Xiaomi to launch first smartphone based on Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has announced its plans to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform. Devices powered by the new chipset are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2020.

"Xiaomi is committed to developing cutting-edge devices to address the growing consumer demand for 5G. We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers," said Quanxin Wang, general manager of product and technology, Xiaomi International.

The new Snapdragon 750G chipset packs Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System that supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS).

Based on the 8nm process technology, the chipset features Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU which delivers up to 20% improvement and Adreno 619 GPU that boasts up to 10% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Further, the latest fifth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine enables enhanced imaging and gaming experiences. The chipset also brings select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as the Adreno HDR Fast Blend that delivers up to 2x better performance in complex rendering compared to the previous generation and the Qualcomm Game Color Plus that boosts color and saturation.

The Snapdragon 750G supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Quick Charge 4+, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 120 Hz on-device display, HDR10+, 4K HDR recordings and other features.