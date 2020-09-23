Google Pixel 4a 5G Geekbench listing spotted; to feature SD 765G SoC

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30, Ahead of the official unveiling, the Google Pixel 4A 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database which suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with an octa-core processor from Qualcomm.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Google Pixel 4A 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with Adreno 620 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone will boot the latest Android 11 operating system.

Earlier this week, the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 were listed by a couple of European retailers, revealing the color options, price and release date of the upcoming phones. The retail listings revealed that the 128GB storage model of the Pixel 4a 5G will retail for EUR499 (approx. USD 584) and it will be offered in Black and White colors.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 5 will cost £615 (approx. USD 783) in the UK and EUR 629 for the 128GB storage option and will be coming in Green and Black color options.

As per the latest leak from WinFuture, the Pixel 5 will come with a 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to adopt the Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor with an integrated 5G modem. The processor will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Pixel 5 will be equipped with a dual-camera setup including a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 107-degrees field-of-view (FOV). The front 8-megapixel sensor will offer an 83-degree FOV.

Further, Google Pixel 5 will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast-charging support.