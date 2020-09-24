Left Menu
Optus taps Nokia to bring IoT solutions to its customers in Australia

The Finnish telecom giant has previously collaborated with Optus to manage and maintain the latters' network infrastructure. The duo launched Australia's first 5G commercial services in early 2019 as well as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access service using the 5G New Radio standard. 

24-09-2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Leading Australian network operator Optus has tapped Nokia to provide Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions to its enterprise customers across multiple industry segments including mining, utilities and transportation in Australia.

Under the partnership, Optus will combine Nokia's IMPACT IoT Platform, a comprehensive solution that offers a flexible migration path to optimize connectivity, networks and operations to support emerging technologies and evolving needs, with its services expertise and market reach to provide device management and data collection capabilities to their customers.

In a press release on Thursday, Nokia said its IoT Device Management Platform (DMP) will enable Optus to provide its customers with simple access to Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) device data, from low power devices, and remote device management at scale.

According to Nokia, anticipated industry applications include cost effective waste management, supply chain optimization, logistics management and scene analytics for improved safety and security.

Commenting on the collaboration, Deon Liebenberg, Vice President of Product Innovation, Optus Business, said, "By collaborating with global technology leaders like Nokia, we're able to offer Optus customers more value and choice on how they manage their devices and networks. The combined power of Optus' premium IoT network with Nokia's state-of-the-art IoT platform, will deliver customers the flexibility to consume this innovative, carrier-agnostic solution as software as a service, platform as a service, or connectivity as a service."

