Reliance Jio reportedly developing cheap Android phone; could cost Rs 4,000

Back in July 2020, Reliance and Google inked a 4.5 billion deal to develop an entry-level affordable smartphone that will run on Google's Android operating system. Further, addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani revealed the company's ambition of putting a smart device in the hands of every Indian.

Updated: 24-09-2020 14:42 IST
Reliance Jio reportedly developing cheap Android phone; could cost Rs 4,000
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio, the telecom and digital services arm of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is reportedly in talks with domestic assemblers to develop a cheap Android smartphone that could cost only Rs 4,000 (USD54).

According to Bloomberg, RIL has asked domestic suppliers to ramp up production capacity so that it can make as many as 200 million smartphones over the next two years. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report added that the low-cost phone will be bundled with affordable wireless plans from Jio.

If the report turns out to be true, the low-cost Android phone from Jio will pose a real threat to Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo who are currently dominating the Indian smartphone market which is the world's second-largest mobile market.

With more than 400 million subscribers, Jio is the largest mobile network operator in India. When the low-cost Jio phone hits the market, it will further give a boost to the company's subscriber base. In addition, the local manufacturing will also give a massive boost to the Indian government's 'Make in India" and "Vocal for Local" campaign.

