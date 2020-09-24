Left Menu
NIA searches nine locations in Kashmir in connection with 'misuse' of cross-LoC trade

The trade through two points on the Line of Control (LoC) was suspended by India in April last year, following reports that it was being "misused" by elements from across the border to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency into the country. "Searches were conducted at nine locations -- seven in Srinagar and two in the Awantipora area of Pulwama -- in connection with the LoC trade case," one of the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:34 IST
NIA searches nine locations in Kashmir in connection with 'misuse' of cross-LoC trade
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched nine locations in Srinagar and Pulwama districts as part of its probe into the alleged misuse of now-suspended cross-LoC trade in Jammu and Kashmir, agency officials said. The trade through two points on the Line of Control (LoC) was suspended by India in April last year, following reports that it was being "misused" by elements from across the border to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency into the country.

"Searches were conducted at nine locations -- seven in Srinagar and two in the Awantipora area of Pulwama -- in connection with the LoC trade case," one of the officials said. The officials said the premises searched by NIA teams belonged to Mohammad Iqbal Lone and Khursheed Ahmad Lone at Parimpora; Zahoor Ahmad Bhat at Wazirbagh; Fazal-ul-Haq Misgar and Arif Hassan Misgar at Chattabal-Safakadal; and Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh and Javed Ahmad Sheikh at Buchpora in Srinagar; and Tajammal Masoodi and Musadiq Afzal Masoodi in Awantipora in Pulwama.

"Several digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized," the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

