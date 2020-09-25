5G, its impact on Cybersecurity and Measures for Enhanced Protection

We all love tech innovations; they make our lives a lot more comfortable. Tech advancements have come a long way. While the inventions make life a lot better, they aren't without a set of challenges. Cyber threats are already here, however, will they benefit from new technologies?

Cyber threats represent a considerable issue, and as users strive to reap the most out of the new technologies, they have to stay on their toes. They have to implement a range of measures and antivirus solutions. It includes exploring concerns such as Eset antivirus review and analyzing materials on Avast's leaks or ban on Kaspersky to establish if the software can serve their needs.

5G Concerns

Meantime, 5G (fifth generation of cellular networking) is one of such new technologies that will affect security. 5G is now a reality, with some stakeholders already switching to the modern era. The technology is ushering in a new phase, with the primary focus being improved mobile data connection.

Unlike 4G, 5G supports more devices, is faster, reliable, responsive, and requires less power. The expanded use of the mobile connection isn't the only big pro that 5G is facilitating; with the Internet of Things (IoT) upgrades, the connectivity will enhance further tech growth for industries and consumers since it will address the current limiting internet framework.

New technologies come with risks, and 5G has a few that could significantly counter the pros if not addressed. The top risks include:

Security monitoring

Speed is essential, but 5G can be quite disastrous. The limited 3G and 4G speed enable providers to monitor security in real-time, considerably lowering cyberattacks' chances. Stopping cyber threats with 5G speed and volume is a challenge that'll require innovative measures, a risk that demands significant attention to design appropriate security methods.

IoT risk

Today, virtually anyone can afford a smart device. While such a milestone is among the top technology highlights, it has its risks. Low-end intelligent devices aren't as secure, since manufacturers don't prioritize cybersecurity. This translates to a range of possible breach points, and with a lack of standardized security for IoT devices, hackers can easily target those weaknesses.

Decentralized security

Unlike 4G and previous networks, 5G requires more traffic routing points. This means that ensuring that the system is entirely secure won't be as easy, since monitoring the traffic points-of-contact is a lot more challenging. A single unsecured area could compromise numerous points, a considerable concern as we switch to the new technology.

Encryption challenge

As the connections kick off without proper encryption, it exposes users to a range of vulnerabilities. From spotting the device type and operating system connected to the network, hackers can easily plan attacks with such details ranging from MiTM, DDoS, and botnet attacks, to mention a few. 5G requires proper encryption early in the connection process to caution against such attacks.

Preparing for 5G

Before we can embrace 5G, a few measures have to be put in place to caution against the extensive pool of risks. From consumer education on IoT security, implementation of standardized security measures, and reliable protection methods, a lot needs to be undertaken for 5G to succeed. Users need to be proactive, noting that they are among the most integral part of its success. Here are some of the steps you can take as a consumer to strengthen your protection.

Install an antivirus

Such a measure is one of the most effective and a must-have even with slower connections. Following your uses, you can check out the best antivirus reviews to see if it fits within your needs. Ensuring that the antivirus protects each device goes a long way in cautioning against infections that could significantly make them vulnerable to other attacks.

Use a VPN

VPN stops strangers from spying on your activities and accessing data that could be used against you.

Revise your passwords

Passwords are perhaps one of the most overlooked concerns. Strong password security can significantly lower the chances of a data breach, but most consumers still stick to easily breakable patterns such as their favorite places, pets, birthdays, among others. Creatively using random characters and sticking to long string passwords is recommendable.

Update your devices

Security patches come up now and then, but most users either overlook or forget their essence. Ensuring that your IoT devices have the latest security updates makes it more challenging for attackers to break in, and that doesn't only mean your smartphone and computers. It includes all the items connected to the internet/data/Bluetooth, such as your car's infotainment system, smart TV, and other smart home and office devices.

As new technologies make their way to the market, it is not manufacturers and network providers' sole responsibility to enhance security. As a user, you also have to do what it takes to ensure that you are not exposed as you enjoy the innovative advancements.

