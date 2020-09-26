Left Menu
Realme teases new 7-series phone in India; expected to be Realme 7i

The Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a left-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor and is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

26-09-2020
Realme 7i is expected to be launched in India next month along with several products including a smartwatch, 4K TV, wireless buds, soundbar, etc.

Realme India CEO Madhav Seth on Saturday teased a new 7-series smartphone with a 64-megapixel quad-camera which appears to be the Aura Green color variant of the Realme 7i which made its debut in Indonesia earlier this month

Earlier this week, tipster Himanshu suggested that the Realme 7i will be coming to India in October. Unlike in Indonesia, the phone will be offered in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB memory configurations in India.

The Realme 7i will have two color variants- Fusion Green and Fusion Blue

Realme 7i: Specs and features



The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 64-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel B&W lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports Super Nightscape Mode, Portrait Mode, Night filters, Cinema Mode, UIS/UIS Max Video Stabilization and up to 1080P video recording at 30fps.

On the front, the punch hole houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.1 aperture. The front camera also supports UIS Video Stabilization and 1080P/30fps video recording.

Network and connectivity options onboard the Realme 7i include 4G LTE; WiFi 802ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS / AGPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headset jack. The phone boots RealmeUI based on Android 10.

