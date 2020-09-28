Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

The Mi 10T 5G is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:09 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked
Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Series is set to make its global debut on September 30 at 14:00 GMT in Europe. Ahead of the official launch, detailed specifications and renders of the upcoming series, comprising Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G, have surfaced online.

Tipster Sudhanshu has shared the renders and detailed specs sheet for both the phones. Here is what the new series will offer:

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: Specs

The Mi 10T 5G is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the front and the rear panel will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

For photography, the phone will house a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel main shooter, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it is said to feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options will include- WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GPS, USB Type-C, IR blaster and NFC. The Mi 10T 5G will be offered in Black and Silver color options.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G: Specs

The Mi 10T Pro 5G will carry the same specs as the non-Pro model except for the camera and storage options. The phone will feature a 108-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel macro lens.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

The Mi 10T Pro is said to come with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will be offered in Black, Blue and Silver color options.

The Mi 10T Series is confirmed to launch in India too. According to the global launch timings shared by the company on social media, the series will be unveiled at 04:30 PM IST on September 30.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth in animal studyAustralian biotech company Ena Respiratory said on Monday that a nasal spray it is developing to improve th...

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon raises N900,000 as of September 25

Olamilekan Agbeleshe also known as Laycon has won the title of Big Brother Naija Season 5. The young lad beat 19 other housemates to be crowned the winner of this years reality television show, according to a news report by Today.Celebritie...

ANALYSIS-Biden basket vs Trump trade: Picking a presidential stock portfolio

The Nov. 3 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could have dramatic effects across markets, and investors are already trying to identify potential winners and losers.Broadly speaking, anal...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lightning rule out Stamkos for rest of Stanley Cup FinalsTampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not play again during the Stanley Cup Finals, head coach Jon Cooper said on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020