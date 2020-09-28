Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 packs an Exynos 9810 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It is fuelled by a replaceable 5050mAh battery that supports USB and POGO pin charging. There is a "No Battery Mode" that will power the tablet without a battery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:11 IST
Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a new ruggedized tablet that inherits the design of the Tab Active 2 and comes with an upgraded performance for maximizing productivity.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be available for purchase in select markets including Europe and Asia starting today with availability expanding to other regions later.

Commenting on the launch KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "When developing the new Galaxy Tab Active3 we listened to feedback from our customers and partners and focused on creating a product that would make it easier to get things done. Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity."

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Specs and features

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 features an 8-inch WUXGA PLS TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and an Active Key for quick access to the most frequently-used apps or programs. The device comes with MIL-STD-810H certification to withstand extreme conditions and an IP68 dustproof and water-resistant rating, making it apt for challenging work environments.

Under the hood, the tablet packs an Exynos 9810 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It is fuelled by a replaceable 5050mAh battery that supports USB and POGO pin charging. There is a "No Battery Mode" that will power the tablet without a battery.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 houses a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. Further, the tablet supports Touch Sensitivity that allows professionals to use it while wearing gloves and Google ARCore to enable new augmented reality services.

Other features include Samsung Dex that delivers a PC-like experience, fingerprint sensor, and IP68 certified S Pen. The device is 1.5m anti-shock with an inbox protective cover.

Connectivity options onboard the device include- Wi-Fi 6, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo, NFC with EMV Level 1 and USB 3.1 gen 1. The Tab Active 3 boots Android 10 with support for up to three generations of Android OS upgrades as well as regular Android security updates.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures bounce as China industrial profits rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in Chinas industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced.Shares of American Air...

Kareena Kapoor's twin birthday wishes for her 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor, 'best aunt' Rima Jain

Kareena Kapoor Khan hits nostalgia by pouring double wishes for her beloved cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on Monday. The Angrezi Medium star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain, by shar...

Man beaten to death over love affair in UP's Ballia

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident w...

FOREX-Dollar hovers near two-month high amid economic, political risks

The dollar hovered near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday as doubts about economic recovery persisted before a barrage of economic data and political developments in the United States. A rebound in U.S. stocks on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020