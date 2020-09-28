Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a new ruggedized tablet that inherits the design of the Tab Active 2 and comes with an upgraded performance for maximizing productivity.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be available for purchase in select markets including Europe and Asia starting today with availability expanding to other regions later.

Commenting on the launch KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "When developing the new Galaxy Tab Active3 we listened to feedback from our customers and partners and focused on creating a product that would make it easier to get things done. Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity."

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Specs and features

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 features an 8-inch WUXGA PLS TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and an Active Key for quick access to the most frequently-used apps or programs. The device comes with MIL-STD-810H certification to withstand extreme conditions and an IP68 dustproof and water-resistant rating, making it apt for challenging work environments.

Under the hood, the tablet packs an Exynos 9810 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It is fuelled by a replaceable 5050mAh battery that supports USB and POGO pin charging. There is a "No Battery Mode" that will power the tablet without a battery.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 houses a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. Further, the tablet supports Touch Sensitivity that allows professionals to use it while wearing gloves and Google ARCore to enable new augmented reality services.

Other features include Samsung Dex that delivers a PC-like experience, fingerprint sensor, and IP68 certified S Pen. The device is 1.5m anti-shock with an inbox protective cover.

Connectivity options onboard the device include- Wi-Fi 6, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo, NFC with EMV Level 1 and USB 3.1 gen 1. The Tab Active 3 boots Android 10 with support for up to three generations of Android OS upgrades as well as regular Android security updates.