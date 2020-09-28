Left Menu
Oppo showcases 5G capability of Find X2 Pro, hosts global 5G video call

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:51 IST
Oppo showcases 5G capability of Find X2 Pro, hosts global 5G video call
Image Credit: Oppo

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently showcased the capabilities of its 5G smartphones by successfully hosting a 5G video call that connected rising tennis players with a Roland-Garros legend.

The call made via the Oppo Find X2 Pro connected the Roland-Garros Tournament Director and former world number three and Davis Cup Winner Guy Forget with top junior tennis players worldwide to demonstrate how the next-generation technology can enhance and provide a better stadium experience.

Image Credit: Oppo

We are proud to be able to welcome back players and fans to Roland-Garros 2020 in a safe environment and we are excited to be able to offer innovative experiences using 5G technology. The partnership between Roland-Garros and OPPO is about empowering the next generation of champions by facilitating connections and developing the link between tennis and technology, which is more important than ever in these difficult times.

Guy Forget

Top junior tennis players Filip Cristian Jianu (Romania), Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Thailand), Humera Baharmus (India), and Tian Fangran (China) participated in the 5G video chat.

Oppo is a Premium Partner and Official Smartphone of the world-renowned Roland-Garros and also the title sponsor of the "Junior Wild Card Series". For the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros, the Philippe-Chatrier court is equipped with a magnificent roof and a number of the outside courts will be floodlit for the first time, increasing stadium visibility and allowing for matches in lowlight conditions.

Additionally, Oppo is providing players and fans with a unique onsite experience via a "Photo Gallery" which showcases the most beautiful moments at Roland-Garros, all captured by the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

