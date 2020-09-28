Germany's Scholz calls Navalny poisoning "brutal, murderous attack"
German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok was a murderous attack and that Europe would have to show a united response. "It was a brutal, murderous attack. And of course, Europe will have to decide together on an appropriate response," Scholz added.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:12 IST
German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok was a murderous attack and that Europe would have to show a united response.
"It was a brutal, murderous attack. From our point of view, there can be no doubt about that," Scholz told members of the VAP foreign press association in a video conference on Monday.
"Several international organizations have reached the same conclusion as our research, and that is why we call on Russia to cooperate in the investigation. And of course, Europe will have to decide together on an appropriate response," Scholz added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Olaf Scholz
- Alexei Navalny
- Novichok
- German
- Kremlin
- Soviet
- Russia
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; China bans German pork imports and more
Driver stabbed in German town, police probe motive
Germany break ranks with China, shifts to adopting India-Pacific strategy
Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny's Novichok poisoning
German govt: Labs confirm Navalny was poisoned with Novichok