Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore's use of facial verification in ID scheme stirs privacy fears

"Unlike the use of biometrics for surveillance, it ensures that the user is aware and that their explicit consent is sought before proceeding with the verification process," a spokeswoman for the Singapore government technology agency GovTech said. "The system is designed with their privacy in mind." The facial verification identity check on SingPass, the national digital ID that allows access to more than 400 public and private services, is being piloted by several government agencies at kiosks for users without smartphones, she added. Worldwide, facial recognition systems are being deployed for a range of applications from tracking criminals to counting truant students.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:18 IST
Singapore's use of facial verification in ID scheme stirs privacy fears

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Singapore's more than four million residents will have to use facial verification technology to access government services through the national identity scheme, a move criticised as intrusive and heavy-handed by privacy advocates.

Facial verification, which works by scanning someone's face and matching it with a database image, is already used widely to unlock smartphones and access bank accounts, but Singapore is the first state to use it in a national ID scheme. "Unlike the use of biometrics for surveillance, it ensures that the user is aware and that their explicit consent is sought before proceeding with the verification process," a spokeswoman for the Singapore government technology agency GovTech said.

"The system is designed with their privacy in mind." The facial verification identity check on SingPass, the national digital ID that allows access to more than 400 public and private services, is being piloted by several government agencies at kiosks for users without smartphones, she added.

Worldwide, facial recognition systems are being deployed for a range of applications from tracking criminals to counting truant students. In Singapore, facial recognition technology is being rolled out at the airport and even on lamp-posts.

Andrew Bud, chief executive of iProov, the British firm that supplied the technology to Singapore, said the city-state's decision to use it in the ID scheme "marks a tipping point". "The rest of the world will study this innovation," he said.

Digital rights campaigners, however, said the inclusion of the technology raised concerns about privacy and surveillance. Ioannis Kouvakas, a legal officer at digital rights group Privacy International, said the fact that the SingPass system relies on consent does not make it "less intrusive".

"It still processes extremely sensitive biometric data. The imbalance of power between governments and citizens, the lack of flexibility and involuntariness renders the consent invalid," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "There's nothing benign in a form of surveillance which is unprecedentedly intrusive and has been found several times to misidentify or even target people of colour and women," he said.

He added that using facial verification to unlock a phone is "completely different" from a national ID scheme forced by a government on its citizens, carrying the risk of discrimination and exclusion of minorities and vulnerable people. The GovTech spokeswoman said the SingPass facial verification technology collects only the data that is needed for a specific purpose, and the selfie is retained on government servers for only 30 days.

No personal data is shared with the private sector - only a matching score when the facial image is verified against the government biometric database, she added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off week on high note as tech, bank shares gain

U.S. stocks surged on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the SP 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance.All of the 11 major SP 500 sectors rose in early trading, w...

Paytm Money aims to onboard 10 lakh investors this fiscal

Paytms wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money on Monday said it aims to onboard over 10 lakh investors this fiscal for its stockbroking services. Paytm Money, which had started early access programme for the stockbroking service, has already r...

Punjab announces Rs 50 lakh for maintenance of Bhagat Singh Memorial at Khatkar Kalan

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh for the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan, where he paid floral tributes to the great mar...

HC asks Centre to apprise it of progress on COVID-19 vaccine

The Allahabad High Court directed the Centre on Monday to apprise it of the progress in the trials of a vaccine for COVID-19 and its proposed completion date. On complaints of sub-standard face masks and sanitiser being sold in Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020